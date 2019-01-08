CES 2019: Lenovo launches new laptops and monitors, including ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th gen

Lenovo during CES 2019 has announced a number of new products including new laptops and monitors. These include the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th Gen, ThinkPad X1 Yoga 4th Gen, ThinkVision 43.3-inch P44w ultra-wide monitor and Legion Y44w ultra-wide monitor.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th Gen is priced at starts at $1,709.99 (approximately Rs 1,20,000), the ThinkPad X1 Yoga 4th Gen starts at $1,929.99 (approximately Rs 1,35,000). The ThinkVision P44w and Legion Y44w monitors are priced at $1,299 (approximately Rs 91,000).

The company claims that its new ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th Gen laptop is the world’s lightest commercial 14-inch notebook. The device comes with a 14-inch display with a resolution of up to 4K Dolby Vision. It is powered by Intel’s 8th generation of Core i processors. The device comes with up to 16GB of RAM along with 2TB PCIe SSD storage.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga 4th Gen sports an aluminium chassis, which the company claims makes the device 11 per cent thinner compared to its earlier generation. The company provides consumers three display options including a full HD variant, a WQHD variant and a 4K HDR variant. This one is also powered by Intel’s 8th generation of Core i processors paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of PCIe SSD storage.

The company also showcased its Lenovo ThinkVision P44w and Legion Y44w ultra-wide monitors, both of which share similar specifications. The ThinkVision P44w is aimed at business users, whereas the Legion Y44w is aimed at gamers with a few gaming related preset profiles.

Both the displays come in a 43.4-inch 32:10 aspect ratio configuration with a resolution of 3840×1200 pixels. The company states that these monitors are equivalent to two 24-inch monitors stacked together. Both of them come with DisplayHDR 400 VESA certification.