CES 2019: Kohler’s $7,000 smart toilet to Vuzix Blade AR glasses, top products with Amazon Alexa

Amazon Alexa dominated the CES 2018, and this year was no different. At CES 2019, Amazon and its partners showed off a number of products with Alexa voice-activated digital assistant built-in. We take a closer look at some of the newly announced products equipped with Amazon Alexa voice-assistant.

Advertising

CES 2019: Kohler Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet

Kohler, known for its premium bathroom products and fittings, announced an “intelligent toilet” called the Numi 2.0 at CES 2019. Kohler’s Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet has a heated seat, LEDs, speakers, bidet, a dryer but also features Amazon Alexa built-in. Interestingly, all these functions can be easily controlled through Alexa.

Other incremental features include a foot warmer, touch-enabled Bluetooth remote, a hands-free motion-activated lid, and more. The Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet will be made available in the fourth-quarter of 2019. A while model is priced at $7,000, while a black color model will cost $8000.

CES 2019: Vuzix Blade smart glasses

This is not your regular pair of sunglasses. Instead, these are one of the first Alexa-enabled AR smart glasses. Meet Vuzix’s Blade, which is designed to be more than the standard sunglasses. When you wearing it, you will notice a virtual, full-color display in front of your eyes.

Under the hood, it is powered by a quad-core ARM processor and an 8MP 1080p camera (it is capable to take videos and photos). The company is also creating an app store designed to support Blade-centric apps. The good news is that Vuzix is already selling its smart glasses for $1000 in the US.

CES 2019: Ring Door View Cam

At CES 2019, Ring announced a new Door View Cam which essentially replaces your door’s peephole and doesn’t require drilling or screwing. It’s a wire-free, and the setup takes a few minutes. Plus, it has a rechargeable battery and removable faceplates.

Advertising

And, of course, you will get all the standard security features like two-way communications, privacy zones, smart alerts, person detection, night vision, and more. Since Ring is owned by Amazon, this product too is integrated well with Alexa digital voice assistant. The Door View Cam hits the US market later this year for $199.