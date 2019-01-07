CES 2019: Jabra’s Elite 85h headphones launched, supports Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri

Jabra has announced its new Elite 85h headphones at the ongoing CES 2019 in Las Vegas. The new Elite 85h headphones come with what Jabra calls “SmartSound,” and supports Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant or even Apple’s Siri. According to Jabra, the ‘Smart Sound’ is exclusive AI technology for its newer headphones. These also come with active noise cancellation.

Jabra in a press statement said that the new Elite 85h headphones have custom engineered 40mm speakers and advanced six-microphone call technology for crystal-clear sound. These headphones also have Digital Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation from the company, along with 100 percent hands-free Voice Assistant access.

The Elita 85h are certified rain-resistant as well, and come with two-year warranty against water and dust. The water and dust resistance rating is IP52.

Jabra claims that the SmartSound feature ensures the audio of the Elite 85h offers the best calls and music experience by automatically adjusting to a user’s surroundings. The headphones boast of a 32-hour battery life with the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) activate.

The company says the headphones can tackle noise pollution and that it has partnered exclusively with intelligent audio analysis company called audEERING in order to power the audio AI technology. The company claims this uses real-time acoustic scene analysis of environmental sounds and can detect more than 6,000 unique sound characteristics and uses this to adapt audio output to each specific context.

Jabra is also offering users the option to personalise their calls and music settings even further through its Sound+ app, which will remember a user’s preferred settings for future similar situations.

Coming to the support of smart assistants, the microphone solution combined with the Jabra Sound+ app creates a 100 percent hands-free voice assistant access experience. This means users will not have to touch a button to active Alex, Siri or Assistant on their phone, all they will need to id speak and will be connected immediately. Alexa can be accessed by invoking the wake word.

The headphones will be offered in four colour options, which are black, titanium black, gold beige and navy. The headphones also come with a total of eight microphones, of which six are dedicated for calls, four for ANC and two hybrid mics for both calls and ANC.

These will be up for pre-orders in the US in March 2019, with sales starting April 2019 at a starting price of $299, which is around Rs 20,000 plus. There’s no word on when the Elite 85h will make their way towards India. Jabra currently has a registration page live on its website for consumers who are interested in the new Elite 85h.