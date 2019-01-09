CES 2019: IBM Q System One is the world’s first commercial Quantum computer system

IBM has showcased its IBM Q System One at CES 2019, which it claims is the world’s first integrated quantum computing system designed for scientific and commercial use. The 20-Quibit system by IBM, which is seen as one of the leaders in the field of quantum computing, could one day solve complex problems.

Quantum computing rely on a different approach to solving problem, unlike classical computers. The new computers are based on the laws of quantum mechanics and rely on qubits. They also require a really cold and stable environment to work.

Qubits are only useful for more than 100 microseconds, and while IBM’s Q System One is not yet powerful enough at 20-qubits, it will be one of the first commercial ready quantum computers. The IBM Q System One ensures that these quantum computers can operate beyond the confines of a research lab. The system is built with a number of “custom components”, according to the company.

The quantum computing system has also been designed like a single package which is a first, with all the parts needed to keep this machine going. These are starkly different from traditional super computers.

These parts include, “Quantum hardware designed to be stable and auto-calibrated to give repeatable and predictable high-quality qubits,” along with “cryogenic engineering” for a “continuous cold and isolated quantum environment,” which is needed for quantum computing.

The design includes a nine-foot-tall, nine-foot-wide glass case enclosure which is sealed and airtight. This can be opened using a motor-driven rotation, in order to simplify the system’s maintenance and upgrade process, says IBM. The idea here is to reduce downtime with these machines.

The IBM system also has its own Quantum firmware, which will manage the system health and enable system upgrades without downtime for users, claims the company.

It also has classical computation to provide secure cloud access and hybrid execution of quantum algorithms, according to IBM.

The company is also opening its own Q Quantum Computation Center later this year in Poughkeepsie, New York, to expand this network of commercial quantum computers.

“The IBM Q System One is a major step forward in the commercialization of quantum computing. This new system is critical in expanding quantum computing beyond the walls of the research lab as we work to develop practical quantum applications for business and science,” Arvind Krishna, senior vice president of Hybrid Cloud and director of IBM Research said in a press statement.