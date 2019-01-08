CES 2019: HP launches Omen X Emperium 65-inch display, new Pavilion displays

HP at the ongoing CES 2019 show in Las Vegas has unveiled a number of products including, its Sure View privacy screen and the OMEN X Emperium 65 with Soundbar. The company states that these new products will provide its customers with powerful new ways to connect, create, and compete.

Advertising

HP Omen X Emperium display is a giant 65-inch 4K resolution display, which has a resolution of

3840 x 2160 pixels, with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. This is an HDR display peaking at 1000 nits of brightness and is certified at DisplayHDR 1000.

HP’s OMEN X Emperium 65 Gaming Display with a soundbar comes with Nvidia’s G-Sync HDR technology. It has a 144 Hz display refresh rate along with a Low Frequency Array, Vibration Reduction Technology and a three-way stereo crossover system. The device comes with a starting price of $4,999 (approximately Rs 3,50,000) and will be made available in the Asia-Pacific region in March.

The display will also offer access to apps like Netflix, Hulu, etc in 4K HDR. It has its own OMEN X Emperium Soundbar which has 3 stereo amps at 120 watts.

The company has unveiled three new display’s under its Pavilion lineup, the HP Pavilion 27 Quantum Dot, HP Pavilion 27 FHD and HP Pavilion 32 QHD.

HP Pavilion 27 Quantum Dot is the world’s first Quantum Dot on glass display that provides users with over a billion viewable colours. It is priced at $399 (approximately Rs 30,000) and is expected to be available in March.

The HP Pavilion 27 FHD comes with B&O audio and a pop-up privacy camera built-in. It is priced at $329, which converts to approximately Rs 23,000 and is expected to be available in March. Finally, there is the HP Pavilion 32 QHD that the company claims can be viewed from almost any angle. It is priced at $379.99 (approximately Rs 26,500) and is expected to go on sale in the Asia-Pacific region in April.

HP also showcased the third generation of its Sure View integrated privacy screen, which the company claims will let consumers protect sensitive information on the go, at desks and around the office.

HP EliteDisplay E243p Sure View Monitor priced at $379.99 (approximately Rs 26,500) and the HP EliteOne 800 AiO G5 are the products to come with this technology. Pricing and availability details for the HP EliteOne 800 AiO G5 have not been revealed by the company.

In terms of laptops, the company has launched its EliteBook x360 830 G5 along with an OMEN 15 gaming laptop. The company has not revealed the pricing details of the EliteBook x360 830 G5, which will be made available in March. Whereas, the OMEN 15 gaming laptop will sport a starting price of $1,369.99 (approximately Rs 96,000).

Advertising

The company also showcased its refreshed OMEN Obelisk Desktop along with the HP 15.6 Odyssey Backpack and HP ENVY USB-C Hub, which will be priced at $2,249.99 (approximately Rs 1,60,000), $69.99 (approximately Rs 4,900) and $79.99 (approximately Rs 5,600), respectively.