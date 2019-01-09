CES 2019 Day 3 Highlights: Google Assistant Connect, Lenovo Smart Clock, IBM Q System One, and more

It’s day 3 at CES 2019 in Las Vegas and this is one of the busiest in terms of launches. During the third day at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Google surprised us with the announcement of a new Google Assistant Connect platform, which makes it a lot easy for manufacturers to integrate the Google Assistant in their devices. That could be microwaves, dishwashers, e-ink displays or just any device.

Meanwhile, Lenovo used CES 2019 to reveal a connected Smart Clock, a shrunk-down version of the previously released Smart Displays. At Harley-Davidson’s CES press conference, the major bike maker finally announced that its ambitious battery-powered LiveWire would go on sale in August for a hefty $29,799. Here’s what you need to know about everything from Day 3 of CES 2019.

CES 2019: Google

In order to stay ahead of Amazon’s Alexa, Google is making it easier for device manufacturers to integrate Google Assistant into their devices. Previewed during CES 2019, the idea behind the Google Assistant Connect initiative is to allow device manufacturers to easily put Google Assistant into products which can be controlled through your voice. The Software giant also showcased a prototype E Ink display with a built-in Google Assistant. Google expects Assistant to be on 1 billion devices by the end of this month. Google Assistant already works with over 10,000 smart home devices.

CES 2019: Lenovo

At CES 2019, Lenovo announced Smart Clock – a compact smart display designed to keep on your bedside table. The Smart Clock, priced at $79, will have a 4-inch touchscreen and fabric cover. Given it is powered by Google Assistant, one can use your voice or the touchscreen to set alarms, play music or control connected gadgets like smart bulbs. It also features a 6W speaker. Lenovo says the Smart Clock will be available sometime in Spring in the US.

Additionally, Lenovo also announced the two Alexa-powered Smart Tabs. The tablets, based on Android, include a smart screen that has Amazon’s Alexa built in, as well as a Smart Dock that switches the tablet to Show Mode when the tablet is docked. Users can use the Smart Tab the weather, play music or watch movies on Amazon Prime video. Both are available for pre-order this January. The Lenovo Smart Tab with Tab P10 costs $300, while the Lenovo Smart Tab with Tab M10 is $200.

And that wasn’t all. As you might have expected, Lenovo showcased a bunch of new laptops, as well as the Surface Studio 2-like computer. The Yoga A940 All-in-One device computer and is designed for content creators and pro users, just like Microsoft’s Surface Studio 2. The All-in-One comes with a large 27-inch optional 4K IPS touchscreen display and is powered by up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. It will start at $2,350 and will be available starting April.

CES 2019: Royole

Royole FlexPai, the world’s first foldable smartphone, hade made it to CES 2019. A small California-based company first created the buzz back in October when it announced a foldable smartphone. The Royole FlexPai is already available to buy in China, where it costs $1300. Yes, that’s a lot of money but you need to understand that we are talking about the world’s first commercial foldable smartphone. The device has an AMOLED screen size of 7.8-inches when unfolded and the screen size drops to 4-inches when folded. Under the hood, it’s packing Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB RAM, Water OS 1.0 based on Android 9.0 and a 3,800mAh battery.

CES 2019: HP

HP announced the updated version of Omen 15 with a new design and a 240Hz display. The high-end gaming laptop is powered by the latest generation Intel Core i7 processor, 128GB SSD running alongside a 1TB HDD and B&O speakers. Keep in mind that the Omen 15 with a 240Hz display won’t be available until July 2019. Additionally, HP also introduced an AMD-powered Chromebook 14, and the HP Spectre 15 x360 which now has an OLED display.

CES 2019: IBM

In a surprise announcement, IBM launched its first commercially available quantum computing machine designed for scientists and businesses. To be called IBM Q System One, the company describes it as the first fully integrated universal quantum computing system. We do not know the exact specifics, but we do know that the Q System One uses a fourth-generation 20-qubit processor, and that a “50-qubit device will be available to the IBM Q Network later this year.” A replica of the system is on display for 2019 CES conference attendees.

CES 2019: Harley-Davidson

After months of wait, Harley-Davidson finally announced when it plans to make its first electric bike LiveWire available in the market. The premium two-wheeler costs $29,799 in the US and the bike is already available for pre-order ahead of August launch. The company plans to sell the LiveWire in Europe in 2019. The LiveWire takes roughly 3.5 seconds to reach 60 mph. In terms of appearance, the LiveWire has a sporty and more aggressive look. In terms of the range, Harley estimates that you will roughly get 110 miles of riding on a charge.