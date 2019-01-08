CES 2019 Day 2 Highlights: Intel unveils 9th gen processors, LG’s rollable OLED TV, and more

It’s only the second day of CES 2019 and so much has already happened. While we didn’t have the same buzz as it used to be in early years, still there was a lot of news coming out of day 2 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which is currently underway in Las Vegas. From gigantic 8K televisions to gaming laptops, CES 2019 has a lot of offer, with major tech companies clamoring to show off their next-generation devices.

During the second day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Intel grabbed all major headlines when it announced it would soon release six Core i generation chips for desktop users. This marks the first time in many years when Intel refreshed its entire processor lineup. Meanwhile, LG announced its plans to start selling the world’s first 65-inch rollable OLED TV. Players like Sony used CES 2019 to announced a new range of 8K TVs.

Here are the major announcements from the second day of CES 2019.

CES 2019: Intel

Intel used its CES 2019 keynote to announce six new 9th generation core processors. The new set of chips are set to range from the low-end Core i3 and all the way up to the top-end Core i9 processor. Intel said these new processors will be made available in the first quarter of 2019 but hasn’t provided a firm release date. Perhaps the biggest news from Intel’s keynote was the announcement of the first 10nm processors based on the company’s Sunny Cove architecture. Ice Lake promises 2x performance, as well as support for Thunderbolt 3 and Wi-Fi 6. But consumers have to wait until holidays (November-December 2019) to get their hands-on new notebooks with Intel’s Ice Lake processors.

CES 2019: LG

A rollable TV is now a reality. LG is finally ready to offer a 65-inch rollable OLED TV. The Signature OLED R is the world’s first TV that can be rolled up like a poster. Though it’s sure to be expensive. Additionally, LG also announced the HomeBrew, which is basically a Beer machine. This machine allows users to make five different types of Beer in your home just by inserting a capsule and a few buttons. LG claims the machine will produce 5 liters of beer; the only catch is that the machine takes 2 weeks to brew your beer. Additionally, we saw a handful of new products from LG including two new Gram-branded laptops, two UltraWide monitors, as well as new laser 4K home cinema projector and the mid-range Q9 smartphone.

CES 2019: Sony

Sony’s CES 2019 keynote was less exciting, as it managed to launch a handful of memorable products. One of the announcements that stuck the most was the launch of its 8K TVs targeted at the mainstream audience. The Master Series Z9G essentially consists of two models: one at 85-inches and another at 98-inches. Both high-end TVs feature the company’s latest processor, Google Assistant support, 8K upscaling, HDMI 2.1 support, and more. Expect the Sony Master Series Z9G to be available soon.

CES 2019: Huawei

At CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Huawei didn’t have any major products to show off barring a new MacBook Air-like notebook and a mid-range tablet. The Chinese tech major, which has been seen as a threat to US national security because of its ties to the Chinese government, used CES 2019 to launch the MateBook 13 and MediaPad M5 Lite. The MateBook 13 is a slim-and-light Windows 10 notebook that is squarely aimed at Apple’s new MacBook Air. It ships in two versions: one with eight-generation Intel Core i5 processor and another with an Intel 8th gen Core i7 processor. The MateBook 13 hits the US market later this month at a starting price of $999 for the base model. Huawei also announced a 10-inch Android tablet, called the MediaPad M5 Lite.

CES 2019: HTC

In a surprise announcement, HTC announced two new Virtual reality (VR) headsets at CES 2019, a new subscription service. The first VR headset, called the Vive Pro Eye, has a built-in eye-tracking technology. This results in a more detailed image, with the same high frame rate. Unfortunately, the Vive Pro Eye is targeted at the enterprise market. The company also announced the Vive Cosmos, a brand new VR headset that could be powered by more than a PC. This headset is apparently being positioned as a consumer device. Details around its commercial availability will be revealed later this year.