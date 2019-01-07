CES 2019 Day 1 Highlights: Apple brings iTunes to Samsung TVs, Withings Move ECG, and more

Day 1 of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) saw a bunch of announcements and some were literally big. In a surprise announcement, two major rivals Apple and Samsung decided to team up and bring the iTunes movies and television shows app to Samsung’s smart TVs. The South Korean major, of course, showcased its new lineup of TVs including a 219-inch MicroLED 4K TV.

Meanwhile, Fitness gear maker Withings unveiled a new analog watch that can measure electrocardiograms (or simply ECGs) and has an estimated battery life of 12 months. We also saw a lot of laptops with bezel-less screens and premium designs at CES 2019 – one of the companies Asus announced its ZenBook S13 with a camera notch to trim screen bezels. Here’s all you need to know about the first day of CES 2019.

CES 2019: Samsung

Samsung and Apple have announced an exclusive partnership to bring a new iTunes movies and television shows app, as well as AirPlay to select Samsung smart TVs. Those select Samsung TVs will only be the second third-party products to get access to iTunes outside of Windows computer. The South Korean company used CES 2019 to showcase two new microLEDs (75-inch and 219-inch). As the name explains, Micro LED uses millions of tiny LEDs to create a panel. It promises much better quality compared to OLEDs. Samsung is expected to make 75-inch 4K MicroLED panel available in 2020.

CES 2019: Asus

Besides launching new TUF laptops with AMD Ryzen processors and a new lineup of Chromebooks, Asus also introduced its premium ZenBook S13 notebook. Powered by 8th generation Intel Core processors, Asus’s ZenBook S13 is claimed to be the thinnest and slimmest notebook with discrete graphics and the 97 per cent screen-to-body-ratio. The Windows 10 notebook is not available for purchase yet. And if that was not enough, Asus also announced ROG Mothership, a detachable gaming desktop. It is designed in such a way that the keyboard can detach and fold to fit in different scenarios. Pricing and availability are not yet available.

CES 2019: Acer

Taiwanese company Acer had a lot to show off at this year’s CES. As expected, Acer showcased a new range of gaming laptops under its Predator range including Triton 900. Interestingly, this powerful gaming laptop has an unusual design with an “Ezel Aero Hinge”. Acer said the Predator Triton will have a price tag of $4000 when it hits retail shelves in March. Other than that, Acer also announced the all-new Swift 7 ultrabook with a 92 per cent screen-to-boy ratio and top-of-the-line specifications. The high-end notebook starts selling in May in select markets at a price of $1,699 (or approx Rs 1,18,224).

CES 2019: AMD

Advanced Micro Devices, better known as AMD, used CES 2019 to launch new processors for its mobility lineup. The lineup includes the new second-generation Ryzen 3000 series mobile. Built using 12nm manufacturing technology, the new Ryzen 3000 Series Mobile CPUs promises to offer high-end features such as Wake on Voice, smooth gaming, etc. The company also unveiled two 7th generation A-series processors for Chromebooks. Two new Chromebooks running this processor – the Acer Chromebook 315 and HP Chromebook 14 – have already been announced at the ongoing CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

CES 2019: Withings

Withings’ just announced analog watch is what you need if you are one of the fitness junkies. The watch promises to offer a year-long battery life and comes with an EKG sensor similar to Apple Watch Series 4. Just like the Series 4, you can take an ECG reading on the Move ECG by keeping your finger on both sides of the bezels. Apart from ECG, the Move can also track steps and one’s activity. There’s a catch, though. The Move ECG does not come with a built-in heart rate scanner. The company starts selling the Move ECG for $129 in Q2 2019.