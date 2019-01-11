Toggle Menu Sections
CES 2019: Beyerdynamic showcases new audio products with sound personalisation

Beyerdynamic showcased a number of its products at CES 2019 including LAGOON ANC, Xelento wireless ports, Aventho wireless and TYGR 300 R.

With the MOSAYC sound personalization technology, Beyerdynamic headphones are able to personalise themselves by assessing the users hearing and then adapting the sound output results.

Beyerdynamic at CES 2019 has showcased multiple products from its Mimi Defined, BYRD range. The products being showcased at the at the convention include devices for sound personalisation, Active noise cancellation headphones, compact headphones, gaming headphones, telephonic and video conferencing Bluetooth speakerphone.

This technology is currently used in the LAGOON ANC, Xelento wireless ports, Aventho wireless and many more Beyerdynamic products.

The company also showed a number of its BYRD compact headphones including in-ear and neckband solutions with and without active noise cancellation.

The company also showcased its new gaming-centric headphone, the TYGR 300 R along with a professional USB microphone dubbed FOX. Beyerdynamic is calling the combination of TYGR 300 R headphone and FOX microphone as TEAM TYGR.

Lastly, the company has showcased PHONUM, its solution for telephonic conferences. The device consists of a 360-degree GECKO Downfire Sound System that consists of a microphone array that can follow people or stay fixed on one person depending on the need of the meeting.

The speaker is placed under the device so that the sound can be distributed equally into the room.

