Carl Pei’s Nothing to launch Ear 1 earbuds in June this year

Carl Pei's new venture Nothing has announced its first product which will be launching this June: Ear 1. (Image via Nothing)

Former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new venture Nothing has announced its first product which will be launching this June: Ear 1, which as the name and accompanying picture suggests will be a pair of TWS earbuds. Pei confirmed the announcement in a blog post, which the company shared.

“Design is still top secret but what we can tell you is that Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come,” writes Pei in the blog post.

He also notes that “Everything that is Ear 1 is there with purpose. Everything you see and everything you don’t see. Even the name.” The post also notes that the product will have a ‘stripped-down aesthetic” and the company didn’t feel the need to dress up their upcoming product with fancy name. The post also hints that there will be a sequel to the product, likely called the Ear 2.

Pei also addresses the question of why they are launching earbuds first. According to him, the “earphones market was begging for differentiation,” and the company believes it can deliver value from day one in this space. Further, they see it as a market of “hyper growth,” which will “provide a fertile backdrop” as Nothing will prepare to “enter new product categories.”

Pei announced the brand Nothing in October 2020. It was also reported in February this year that Nothing was now sole owner of the Essential, the not-so successful smartphone brand which was started by former Android founder Andy Rubin. All trademarks, logo, etc of Essential are now owned by Nothing.

Nothing had also announced its partnership with Stockholm-based teenage engineering, a company known for its unique audio products. Nothing has so far raised $22 million from GV (formerly Google Ventures) and other private investors.