Carl Pei announces launch delay for Nothing’s Ear 1

The Nothing Ear 1 is set to be the new brand's first product. (Image Source: Nothing)

Carl Pei, who began his own audio-focused company after parting ways with OnePlus, has recently announced a launch delay for his new brand’s first-ever product. The ‘Nothing Ear 1’, a pair of truly wireless earbuds that reportedly come with a special emphasis on design were set to launch in June 2021.

However, a new tweet by Pei suggests that the product could take longer to launch. “We’re near the finish line and there are a few things left to finalize. For this reason, Nothing ear (1) will now come out a bit later this summer,” Pei said in the tweet. Check it out below.

A month ago we announced that ear (1) would be revealed in June. We’re near the finish line and there are a few things left to finalize. For this reason @Nothing ear (1) will now come out a bit later this summer. Your support and patience mean the world to us. More updates soon! — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 18, 2021

Nothing Ear 1: What we know so far

Nothing’s first pair of truly wireless earbuds hasn’t been officially revealed yet. There is also not a lot of information on the same available as of now, except for a couple of leaked renders and Pei’s own description of the product on the website.

“Design is still top secret but what we can tell you is that Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come,” the description reads.

Pei also addresses the question of why they are launching earbuds first. According to him, the “earphones market was begging for differentiation,” and the company believes it can deliver value from day one in this space. Further, they see it as a market of “hyper-growth,” which will “provide a fertile backdrop” as Nothing will prepare to “enter new product categories.”