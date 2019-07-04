Canon uses crowdfunding site for new rugged, clip-on camera

Canon is the world’s leading maker of full-frame DSLRs. However, the Japanese company has chosen the crowdfunding site Indiegogo to pitch the idea for a new camera that looks a lot like a pen drive.

Dubbed the IVY REC, the pocket-sized camera is being promoted as “the ultimate go-anywhere camera” that is clippable, lightweight, and rugged in nature. The camera, which features a 13MP 1/3-inch CMOS sensor, can shoot still images and videos at 1080p. It also features Bluetooth and wireless connectivity options for transferring the content. It’s also waterproof to a depth of 1 meter for up to 30 minutes.

Interestingly, there’s a tripod mount built on the back. along with a dial that allows users to switch between videos, still, wireless transfer and a mode called “multi.” Sure there is no display but you can use the clip as a viewfinder. To view the captured images, users are required to use the CanonMini Camera app which also provides a live view directly on the phone.

Right now, there is no word on the price of the camera or availability details. But Canon is offering early-bird backers up to 30 per cent off the retail price. To know more about the Canon IVY REC, users can sign up on the campaign page today.

It’s an unusual move on the part of Canon to use a crowdfunding site to seek funds for its new camera. After all, Canon has enough resources to lead the project on its own, without needing additional help from outside. Many believe a crowdfunding campaign is an ideal way to gauge the level of interest in something that is very niche and unusual.