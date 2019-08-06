Canon launches PowerShot G5 X Mark II and G7 X Mark III cameras starting from Rs 52,995

Canon today launched two new cameras – PowerShot G5 X Mark II and PowerShot G7 X Mark III starting from Rs 52,995. The latest cameras are a part of the company’s compact camera lineup.

Advertising

Both the cameras come with a 20.1MP, 1-type stacked CMOS sensor and a wide aperture of f/1.8-f/2.8 with an optical zoom of 5X for the G5 X Mark II and 4.2X for the G7 X Mark III. Both these cameras are powered by Canon’s DIGIC 8 processor and have an ISO speed of 125-12800. In terms of connectivity, both the cameras come with connectivity features such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III comes with live video streaming ability. It can live stream to YouTube which can be useful for vloggers. The camera comes with a 24-100mm lens. G7 X Mark III has a 3-inch LCD display which flips back easier selfies. There is no electronic viewfinder (EVF) in the G7 X Mark III. The camera is priced at Rs 52,995.

Coming to the Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II, the camera comes with a 24-120mm and 5X zoom with an aperture of f/1.8 to f/2.8. The G5 X Mark II comes with a pop-up OLED EVF with approximately 2.36 million dots. The camera also comes with a 3-inch touchscreen display that flips 180-degrees forward for selfies. This camera is priced at Rs 64,995.

Advertising

Also Read|Canon starts crowdfunding campaign for new rugged, clip-on camera

“Our iconic PowerShot G series offers powerful imagery and advanced technology in a premium, yet compact form factor. Taking the legacy forward, we are delighted to announce the new entrants to the G series line-up, equipped with new user-friendly functionalities. The new cameras offer large sensors high quality optics that will surely help fuel creative expression and further our endeavour of fostering the photography culture in India.” Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India said in a statement.