Canon EOS RP full-frame mirror-less camera launched in India: Price, specifications

After the launch of the EOS R a few months back, Canon India today announced the launch of next addition to its mirrorless lineup of cameras, EOS RP. The 26.2MP full-frame DSLR camera from Canon costs Rs 1,10,495 for the body and Rs 1,99,490 for the body and 24-105mm kit lens.

Advertising

Canon EOS RP comes with a 26.2MP full-frame image sensor with features like 4K video recording, dual-pixel autofocus and eye AF. The camera body weighs 440 grams, which is lighter than any other Canon full-frame DSLR camera.

The new mirrorless DSLR camera from Canon comes with built-in Digital Lens Optimizer (DLO) to deal with any kind of optical distortion or aberration. Canon claims that the Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology in the EOS RP provides fast and accurate autofocus speeds of 0.05 seconds.

The camera supports up to 4,779 selectable AF positions within the AF area that covers approximately complete vertical space and about 88 per cent horizontal frame. There’s the option of ‘Touch & Drag AF’ to create pull-focus effects and also focus transition from one to another part of the frame on the screen.

Combination IS, the built-in image stabilisation feature of Canon EOS RP provides users with stable footages even without using a tripod. The camera sports an LCD display and an OLED electronic viewfinder along with a 7.62 cm rotatable touch screen display.

Also read | Canon EOS R review: Full-frame goodness now in mirrorless

Users can also transfer data directly to the smartphone using the companion app. Smartphones can be connected to the DSLR camera via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Advertising

Apart from the EOS RP camera, Canon has also announced six new RF mount lenses– 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM, 24-70mm f/2.8 IS USM, 70-200 f/2.8L IS USM, 85mm f/1.2L USM, 85mm f/1.2l USM DS and 24-240mm f.4-6.3 IS USM.