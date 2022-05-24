Canon EOS R7, EOS R10 cameras launched in India: All you need to know

Canon has announced two new cameras in India, the EOS R7 and EOS R10. The new APS-C crop-sensor RF-mount use a smaller sensor than the ones the brand has used on its mirrorless cameras so far. The smaller APS-C cropped size allows Canon to bring high-end performance without being too expensive. Here’s all you need to know about both cameras.

Canon EOS R7

The compact and lightweight Canon EOS R7 succeeds the Canon 90D and 7D, although Canon has said that neither of these will be discontinued. Coming back to the R7, we have a new 32.5MP sensor with a 1.6x crop factor compared to a full-frame camera.

The R7 can provide up to seven steps of shake compensation and also comes with weather sealing and dual SD card slots. Powered by the DIGIC X processor, the sensor in the R7 can shoot at up to 15 frames per second and 30 frames per second in mechanical and electronic shutter mode respectively.

The Canon EOS R7 is priced at Rs 1,27,995. (Image Source: Canon) The Canon EOS R7 is priced at Rs 1,27,995. (Image Source: Canon)

The camera uses the LP-E6NH battery, which is also spotted on the EOS R5 and R6. Canon claims that the camera inherits its autofocus system from the R3 and while it can’t shoot at the same speed as its higher-tier brother, you still get the same AI-recognition system capable of detecting subjects like humans, animals and vehicles.

For video, the R7 can shoot 4K footage at up to 60 frames per second and can also shoot in 10-bit colour. Full HD video can meanwhile, be shot at up to 120 frames per second and skips the 30-minute limit you find on 4K. Available later this year, the Canon EOS R7 is priced at Rs 1,27,995 (body only) and will cost you Rs 1,64,995 (with the RF-S18-150MM F3.5-6.3 IS STM lens).

Canon EOS R10

The Canon EOS R10 is another small and compact camera that comes with a new 24.2MP APS-C sensor which has the same 1.6x crop factor as the new EOS R7. Just like the R7, the sensor here is not stacked or backside illuminated. Moreover, there is also no in-body stabilisation, something the R7 does come with.

Buyers will, however, get the DIGIC X processor which allows them to shoot pictures at 15fps and 23fps respectively with manual and electronic shutter. You also get Canon;s AI features that let the camera detect subjects like animals and vehicles.

The camera also shoots 4K at 30fps, but does not support RAW video. Other features include a built-in flash, one UHS-II SD card slot, the multi-functional Canon hotshoe and a joystick to navigate through the device menu.

The Canon EOS R10 is priced at Rs 80,995. (Image Source: Canon) The Canon EOS R10 is priced at Rs 80,995. (Image Source: Canon)

New lenses

The EOS R10 is priced at Rs 80 995 (body only) and can also be bought for Rs 1,17,995 along with the RF-S18-150MM F3.5-6.3 IS STM lens.

Canon also announced the RF-S18-45MM F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens for Rs 28,995 and RF-S18-150MM F3.5-6.3 IS STM lens for Rs 45,995. The kit lenses are targeted at new users and come with reduced size and weight. While the RF-S18-45MM F4.5-6.3 IS STM is a standard zoom lens with a focal length range of 29-72mm, the RF-S18-150MM F3.5-6.3 IS STM is a superzoom lens that covers a larger focal length range of 29-240mm, both in full frame equivalent terms.