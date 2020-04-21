Canon EOS C300 Mark III focused on video content creators launched in India

Key feature of the Canon EOS C300 Mark III includes a Dual Gain Output (DGO) sensor, which allows the camera to capture a high dynamic range. Key feature of the Canon EOS C300 Mark III includes a Dual Gain Output (DGO) sensor, which allows the camera to capture a high dynamic range.

Canon has launched its latest EOS C300 Mark III camera along with its video production Cinema EOS System. It also launched a CN10x25 IAS S/E1 (EF mount) and the CN10x25 IAS S/P1 (PL mount) CINE-SERVO lenses. The company is yet to reveal the prices of any of the newly announced products that have been launched today. As far as availability is concerned, all of the products will be made available for sale in July.

One of the key features of the Canon EOS C300 Mark III is Dual Gain Output (DGO) sensor, which allows the camera to capture a high dynamic range. It also supports 4K video recording at 120 frames per second.

Canon EOS C300 Mark III is the successor to the EOS C300 Mark II, which was launched back in September 2015. And just like its predecessor, it is targetted at video production professionals. The key area where the Mark III is better compared to its predecessor is that it is built on the same platform as the EOS C500 Mark II, which allows the camera to have a modular design and allowing users to customise the camera to their shooting environment.

The C300 Mark III sports a 4K Super 35mm CMOS DGO sensor, due to which it can shoot 4K videos in 60 fps with high dynamic range and low noise. Canon steps this up by integrating the DIGIC DV 7 video processing platform, which brings the video recording capabilities up to 4K videos in 120 fps. It states that the Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus allows for high precision focusing accuracy, thus enhancing 4K video recordings.

The modular design allows users to attach various accessories and extension units to make the C300 Mark III adapt to any production scenario. C300 Mark III uses Cinema Raw Light and XF-AVC video recording formats, allowing users to choose from the formats that suit their productions the best. The company claims that Cinema Raw Light is ideal for movie recording and projects where quality matters a lot, whereas, XF-AVC is best suited for broadcast content and for projects which require faster workflows.

The camera uses CFexpress Type B Cards to record video on. Along with the C300 Mark III, the company has also launched CINE-SERVO lenses, which are aimed at content creators with the need for high-end performance. These lenses come with 8K optical performance using the company’s own optical design technology. They come with a 10x zoom at a focal length of 25-250mm, along with an integrated 1.5x extender that can switch the lens to function more tele-centric with a focal length of 37.5-375mm.

The CINE-SERVO lenses also come with a removable drive unit, which according to the company can fulfill the wide range of needs from broadcast content production to video production.

“As the photography and filming industry continues to grow by leaps and bounds in India, the professionals are constantly on the lookout for innovative and powerful filming solutions. Moreover, with the enormous growth in the production of web-based content in India, there is a significant demand for superior and innovative products for the Cinema industry. Furthermore, the unceasing presence of news channels and documentary filmmakers is also fuelling the demand for such products. Realizing the potential need of the market and with innovation deeply ingrained in our DNA, we are delighted to launch Cinema EOS C300 Mark III, the latest entrant to our Cinema EOS portfolio. With this launch, we are certain that this product is aptly armed to cater to the evolving needs of the cinema professionals in the country, thereby delivering a seamless filming experience. We are also launching the new EF cinema lenses CN10x25 IAS S/E1 (EF mount) and the CN10x25 IAS S/P1 (PL mount). The lenses will offer exemplary features and performance for high-end cinema and broadcast content creation,” said Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India.

