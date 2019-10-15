Canon EOS 90D, EOS M6 Mark II professional-grade cameras launched in India

Canon has launched two new professional cameras namely the EOS 90D and the EOS M6 Mark II in India. The EOS 90D is a DSLR camera while the EOS M6 Mark II is a mirrorless camera.

Advertising

The Canon EOS 90D comes with enhanced ergonomics and operability, advanced viewfinder, high-precision Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus technology and a 32.5MP APS-C sensor. The camera can take detailed 4K videos with cropped and uncropped options along with high frame rate recording capabilities.



Coming to the Canon EOS M6 Mark II, this camera is an addition to the company’s EOS M series of compact mirrorless interchangeable-lens cameras. It comes with fast-locking and fast-tracking autofocus and a 32.5MP APS-C CMOS sensor.

Both Canon EOS 90D and EOS M6 Mark II cameras are powered by the company’s DIGIC 8 processor, which the company claimed, ensures fast processing speed, responsiveness. The cameras have an electronic shutter speed of 1/16000 second. The aperture of the cameras can be opened even wider, to create a greater depth of field even when light is ambient. They can record in 4K at Full HD up to 120 fps.

Coming to the price of the cameras, the Canon EOS M6 Mark II with kit lens (EF-M15mm-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens) will come at a price of Rs 83,995 and the Canon EOS 90D with kit lens (EF-S18mm-135mm IS USM Lens) will cost Rs 127,495