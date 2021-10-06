Canon announces new 8K VR-capturing lens paired with subscription-based software

Canon has announced a new lens for its EOS R mirrorless camera system. The RF 5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens, as the name suggests, comes with two lenses which are 60mm apart. The lens can be used to create VR (virtual reality) content and can shoot up to 8K footage.

The two lenses work together to produce a parallax effect which can be used to create 3D 180-degree VR images. When attached to the EOS R5 mirrorless camera, which is likely the only camera it will work with, the lens enables the camera to “harness the camera’s 8K recording capabilities”.

“The EOS VR System has been developed by nurturing Canon’s optical technologies and EOS interchangeable lens camera system. It promises high-quality images coupled with an efficient production workflow,” C Sukumaran, Director-Consumer Systems Products and Imaging Communication Business, Canon India said.

The “efficient workflow” refers to the camera using a single CMOS image sensor to capture light that enters each “eye” of the lens. Users will also be able to use the EOS Utility tool to conduct remote shooting, and the Camera Connect application that lets them check images and change camera settings using their smartphone.

The VR creation will work with the Lens as well as two software applications, both of which will be available from December this year. While the lens itself is a one-off purchase, the software – EOS VR Utility and EOS VR Plugin for Premiere Pro will be available as a subscription service.

The price for the lens is Rs 1,79,995 and the price of the subscription service has not been revealed yet, but it seems it will be a must-use tool with the new lens. Specifications of the lens include 5.2mm focal length, f/2.8 max aperture, 0.2m minimum focusing distance, 7 aperture blades, dimensions of about 121.1 mm × 83.6 mm x 53.5 mm and a weight of about 350 grams.