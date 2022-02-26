Canon announces EOS R5 C, two L-series lenses and new printer: Check details

Canon announced a three new products earlier this week including a new camera, a couple of new L-series lenses and a new MAXIFY printer. Here’s all you need to know about the new products.

Canon EOS R5 C

The new Canon EOS R5 C is an 8K RAW digital cinema camera that the brand claims can capture both cinema-quality video and still images. The Canon EOS R5 C features a compact and lightweight body, weighing just 680 grams and comes with 8K RAW video recording.

A switch on the body of the Canon EOS R5 C allows users to quickly switch between Cinema EOS System Quality or as a still camera with “high performance comparable to that of the EOS R5 mirrorless camera”.

Also Read | Canon EOS R5 review: The mirrorless for professionals

The EOS R5 C is also equipped with Canon’s full proprietary full-frame CMOS sensor that boasts 45 million effective pixels and a DIGIC X image processor that produces an internal recording of 8K/30P RAW video and 8K/60P RAW video when using an external power supply, The camera is also ideal for a variety of video production scenarios thanks to support for 8K/30P recording in MP4 format.

The Canon EOS R5 C will go on sale in April this year, and is priced at Rs 3,99,900.

RF800 and RF1200 Prime Lenses

Canon also announced the RF800 and RF1200 prime lenses for its cameras. The lenses support auto-focusing and image stabilisation even with extenders and weigh just above 3Kgs. Both lenses feature a highly durable vibration and shock-proof structure with dust and drip resistant weather sealing to prevent moisture from entering the lenses.

Also Read | Canon EOS R5 review: The mirrorless for professionals

Both the RF800mm F5.6L IS USM and the RF1200mm F8L IS USM are compatible with the Extender RF 1.4x and the Extender RF 2x. Below are the details of both the new lenses, which will go on sale in May 2022.

RF800mm F5.6L IS USM RF1200mm F8L IS USM Focal Length 800 mm 1200 mm Maximum Aperture f/5.6 f/8 Minimum Focusing Distance 2.6 m 4.3 m Maximum Magnification 0.34 x 0.29 x Lens Construction 26 elements in 18 groups 26 elements in 18 groups Special Low Dispersion Glass 2x fluorite 1x Super UD 1x UD 2x fluorite 1x Super UD 1x UD Filter Size Diameter Ø52 mm (drop-in) ø52 mm (drop-in) Aperture Blades 9 9 IS (CIPA Standard Correction Effect) Yes (up to 4.5 stops) Yes (up to 4 stops) Maximum Diameter and length approx.163 mm x 432 mm approx. 168 mm x 537 mm Weight approx. 3140 g approx. 3340 g Price

Rs 15,41,995 Rs 18,13,995

Canon MAXIFY GX5070

The Canon MAXIFY GX5070 is a single-function printer designed to meet high volume high quality colour printing for homes and offices. The printer comes with large ink tanks and high-volume ink bottles with Canon claiming that one full set of ink can deliver 14,000 prints in colour or 6000 in greyscale. The device also supports wireless connectivity for printing and has a two-line LCD display.

The Canon MAXIFY GX5070 can also print on a variety of surfaces including envelopes, labels, glossy paper and banner paper up to 1.2 metres in length. The printer also supports water-resistant and smudge-resisting printing and also supports 2-sided printing. The MAXIFY GX5070 is priced at Rs 37,995.