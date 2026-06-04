C SEED Bugatti N1 launched with 110-inch and 137-inch MicroLED display and retractable design

Austrian luxury display manufacturer C SEED has partnered with Bugatti to introduce the C SEED Bugatti N1, a foldable premium 4K MicroLED television designed to combine automotive-inspired aesthetics with high-end home entertainment technology.
The foldable TV is available in 110-inch and 137-inch sizes. The N1 takes inspiration from the Bugatti Tourbillon and targets ultra-luxury customers looking to integrate large-format entertainment systems into premium living spaces. The companies describe the product as an extension of Bugatti’s design philosophy beyond the automotive world.
Unlike conventional televisions, the C SEED Bugatti N1 remains hidden when not in use. In its closed form, it resembles a sculptural sideboard with clean surfaces and minimal detailing. However, at the push of a button, the television unfolds through a multi-stage mechanical process and transforms into a giant MicroLED display in around 45 seconds. The design draws heavily from Bugatti’s signature C-line profile, a styling element synonymous with the brand’s vehicles. According to the companies, the goal was to create a product that functions both as a piece of furniture and as a high-performance entertainment system.
“Inspired by Bugatti’s timeless philosophy of ‘Art, Forme, Technique’, our partnership with C SEED united design mastery, engineering precision, and uncompromising performance,” Wiebke Ståhl, Managing Director at Bugatti International, said in a press release. She also added that the collaboration seeks to bring the brand’s focus on craftsmanship and engineering into the luxury lifestyle segment.
The N1 uses 4K MicroLED MiP technology, and the companies claim the panel offers deep blacks, high contrast, and sharp image quality while producing less heat than many conventional display solutions. The television also supports HDR10+, a specialised screen coating, and C SEED’s patented Adaptive Gap Calibration (AGC) technology is designed to ensure seamless image quality across the large display surface.
Beyond its foldable design, the TV features a 180-degree screen rotation function that allows users to adjust viewing angles depending on room layouts. It also has an optional centre-sliding mechanism that enables the display to adapt to different living environments.
The device incorporates carbon fibre elements to reduce weight while maintaining a premium finish. Customers can choose from original Bugatti Tourbillon-inspired materials and finishes, including an exclusive Sculpture Silver option and bespoke colour configurations. It is also equipped with a Wisdom Audio sound system that uses planar magnetic technology to deliver exceptional clarity, precision, and immersive depth. The system features speakers that extend into position when activated and retract when not in use, helping preserve the product’s minimalist appearance.
The C SEED Bugatti N1 will be sold through selected partners and authorised dealers worldwide. Pricing details have not yet been disclosed.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)