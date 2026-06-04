C SEED Bugatti N1 launched with 110-inch and 137-inch MicroLED display and retractable design

The C SEED BUGATTI N1 unfolds from a luxury sideboard into a 110-inch or 137-inch 4K MicroLED TV inspired by the Bugatti Tourbillon(Image: Bugatti Newsroom)

Austrian luxury display manufacturer C SEED has partnered with Bugatti to introduce the C SEED Bugatti N1, a foldable premium 4K MicroLED television designed to combine automotive-inspired aesthetics with high-end home entertainment technology.

The foldable TV is available in 110-inch and 137-inch sizes. The N1 takes inspiration from the Bugatti Tourbillon and targets ultra-luxury customers looking to integrate large-format entertainment systems into premium living spaces. The companies describe the product as an extension of Bugatti’s design philosophy beyond the automotive world.

(Image: Bugatti) (Image: Bugatti)

Unlike conventional televisions, the C SEED Bugatti N1 remains hidden when not in use. In its closed form, it resembles a sculptural sideboard with clean surfaces and minimal detailing. However, at the push of a button, the television unfolds through a multi-stage mechanical process and transforms into a giant MicroLED display in around 45 seconds. The design draws heavily from Bugatti’s signature C-line profile, a styling element synonymous with the brand’s vehicles. According to the companies, the goal was to create a product that functions both as a piece of furniture and as a high-performance entertainment system.