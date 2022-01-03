scorecardresearch
Monday, January 03, 2022
Boult ProBass ZCharge launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Boult ProBass ZCharge is priced at Rs 1,299 for the Indian market. These earphones will be available for purchase via Amazon in Black, Red and Blue colour options.

New Delhi
January 3, 2022 6:23:13 pm
These wireless neckband type earphones come with a 40 hour long battery life and Type-C fast charging. (Express Image)

The new ‘ProBass ZCharge’ is the newest addition to the ‘ProBass’ in-ear earphones by Boult. These wireless neckband type earphones come with a 40 hour long battery life and Type-C fast charging.

The earphones also have environmental noise cancellation and extra bass signature sound. The Boult ProBass ZCharge is priced at Rs 1,299 for the Indian market. These earphones will be available for purchase via Amazon in Black, Red and Blue colour options.

The earphones claim to give 40 hours of non-stop playback. According to Boult, the Type-C fast charging enables the earphones to provide the users with 15 hours of playback on a 10 minute charge.

The Boult ProBass ZCharge also boasts the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology. The company claims that the in-built 14.2mm drivers and aerospace-grade alloy micro-woofers produce a rich and precise audio signature with extra bass.

The device is designed with a soft silicone band and In-line control. (Express Photo)

The device is designed with a soft silicone band and In-line control. The soft silicone band is sweat resistant and flexible. It also has extra-soft silicone ear tips to ensure a good grip. Lastly, the entire body is IPX5 water and sweat resistant.

A simple tap can help users with a hands-free experience with help from voice assistants like Google or Siri. The ProBass ZCharge in-ear earphones come with a one-year warranty.

