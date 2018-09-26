Boult Curve neckband wireless earphones launched for Rs 1,592

Boult Curve magnetic wireless earphones with mic launched for Rs 1,592

Boult Audio, the Indian audio brand has launched its new neckband wireless Bluetooth earphones, Boult Curve. Priced at Rs 1,592, the neckband wireless Bluetooth earphones are available for purchase via the online platform, Myntra. The highlight of the Boult Curve wireless earphones are the magnetic drivers and Quick Charge support.

The new Boult Curve features a built-in microphone and in-line controls to make hands-free call and adjust volume, while listening to soundtracks. The Boult Curve neckband Bluetooth earphones are compatible with iOS, Android and other operating systems.

The earphones featuring a simplistic design comes with magnetic drivers that stick together when not in use. The neckband is encased with sweat-proof protein leather.

The new Boult Curve wireless earphones claim to provide deep bass and clear low and high. It sports a CSR chipset and supports Bluetooth technology. The company claims that the earphones can deliver up to 8-10 hours of battery backup.

The earphones have noise isolation, cancellation and support Quick Charge as well. Boult Audio cites that the wireless earphone with mic and magnetic drivers are designed to provide good quality 3D HD surround sound and better clarity.

Boult Audio is a domestic brand that design and manufactures an array of audio products including wireless earphones, over the ear headphones etc. The company in June this year introduced its wireless Bluetooth earphones, Xplore for a price of Rs 1,499. The earphones feature noise isolation up to 24db and come with CSR8635 chipset.

