Boult Audio announces Maverick TWS: Check specs, price and other details

Boult Audio today announced the Maverick true wireless earbuds. The company claims that the pair of earbuds offer up to 35 hours of music playback and comes with a sand see-through case. Designed for gaming, entertainment and music playback, the Maverick TWS comes with a 45ms ultra-low latency mode which should help eliminate lag while playing games and supports fast charging with ten minutes of charge offering up to 120 minutes of music playback.

The Maverick TWS has 10mm drivers, four microphones and supports environmental noise cancellation. It also features Bluetooth 5.3 and can be controlled using touch gestures and voice assistants. The wireless earbuds are IPX5 certified, which means you can take them out during light rain or wear them while working out.

It will be available in black colour and can be purchased on Amazon, Flipkart and the Boult Audio website from September 14 and can be purchased for Rs 1,799.

According to a Counterpoint research report, the Indian TWS market shipment recorded 168 per cent year-on-year growth and 62 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in the second quarter of 2022, with low-priced devices and features like active noise cancellation and low latency gaming mode fueling the segment. With Indian brands like Boat, Mivi, pTron and Noise ramping up manufacturing processes, domestic manufacturing was at an all-time high of 16 per cent, with the aforementioned brands accounting for 98 per cent of domestic volume shipments.