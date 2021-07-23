Bose Sleepbuds II launched in India, designed to offer ‘better sleep’

Bose has launched its latest TWS earphones, the Bose Sleepbuds II true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. The earbuds was launched in the US in September last year. The device comes in a single colour option and comes in a wingtip-style design.

The Bose Sleepbuds II cannot play your regular music or take phone calls as they are only designed to offer better sleep. On the other hand the device can be used to set alarms, change volume, etc. They offer passive noise blocking as well.

Bose Sleepbuds II: Specifications and features

Bose Sleepbuds II comes in a plastic build with silicone tips. The charging case that ships with the device made from aluminium. The TWS earbuds is said to last up to 10 hours on a single charge when used on its own. The charging case can provide 30 additional hours of battery life.

Bose Sleepbuds II support IPX4 rating for water resistance. The device comes with Bluetooth v5 for connecting to Android and iOS devices to use the Bose Sleep app.

The Bose Sleep app will allow users to choose from over 14 noise-masking tracks. It comes with 15 Naturescapes and 10 Tranquilities tracks for relaxing sounds while you sleep. The device also allows users to store up to 10 files from the Sleep App’s library right on the earbuds.

Bose Sleepbuds II: Pricing

The Bose Sleepbuds II are priced at Rs 22,900 and come in a single off-white colour option. You can get your hands on the device via Amazon, Bose stores, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Tata CLiQ, and Vijay Sales.