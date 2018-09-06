Bose’s noise-masking Sleepbuds launched in India for Rs 22,900

Bose has launched the Sleepbuds, a new pair of in-ear headphones that are designed to cover and block background noise while playing soothing sounds. Bose Sleepbuds will cost users Rs 22,900 and they can be purchased in India starting September 20 through Bose retail outlets, select resellers, Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.

“They aren’t active noise cancelling headphones, they’re not in-ear headphones with an added feature, and they don’t stream music — because every last detail was optimised for one thing — better sleep, all night, every night,” the company says.

Bose said the Sleepbuds are designed to stay in your ears overnight. Unfortunately, they don’t play music or audio from an external source. Instead, you can use the Sleepbuds during the night to cancel background noises like snoring or loud traffic.

“Sleep deprivation is a growing, global epidemic that impacts our lives and our health,” said Brian Mulcahey, category director of Wellness at Bose. “We took that seriously, and put together an incredible team of experts in noise management, acoustics, psychoacoustics, electronic miniaturisation, wireless in-ear headphones, and neurology.”

Also read: Vivo V11 Pro with 6GB RAM launched: Price in India, features and specifications

You can pair the earphones with the Bose app and choose from 10 pre-loaded “sleeptracks” that mirror the frequencies of snoring, neighbours, dogs, traffic, and more. Another highlight of the Sleepbuds is that you can set wake-up alarms that only you can hear, so you won’t disturb the person sleeping next to you.

The Bose Sleepbuds went on sale in the US in June this year after a successful crowd-funding campaign on Indiegogo. They are priced at $249 (or approx Rs 17,915).

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd