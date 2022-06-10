Bose launches Soundlink Flex in India: Check price, specifications here

Bose has launched its latest Bluetooth speaker in India, an addition to its Soundlink Bluetooth speaker family. The Soundlink Flex has a price of Rs 15,900 and it will be available at all BOSE premium partner stores, offline retail chains Croma, Reliance & Vijay sales, and on Amazon, Flipkart and TataCliq.

Soundlink Flex: Specifications & features

The speaker measures 7.9 inches wide, 2.1 inches deep, and 3.6 inches high. It comes in three colours: Black, White Smoke or Stone Blue. The speaker is IP67 rated, which makes it waterproof and dustproof. It consists of dual-opposing passive radiators that turn vibration into the audio output from the compact speaker. Bose’s proprietary digital signal processing (DSP) technology minimises distortion so you hear natural, full sound.

The company claims that the speaker dynamically detects its orientation and automatically adjusts to deliver uncompromised audio through Bose PositionIQ technology. “Whether the Flex is upright on the kitchen counter, hanging from a backup, or lying flat next to the pool, you don’t need to do a thing to ensure optimal sound quality,” the company said in a press release.

Soundlink’s Flex can float on the water’s surface after an accidental drop in the bathtub, pool or ocean. Additionally, the Flex has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that offers up to 12 hours of playback. It uses USB-C charging with the charging port strategically placed on the opposite side of the utility loop, so you can charge and play the Flex in any position.

Users will also be able to access the Bose Connect app, personalise settings, and receive the latest software updates for the Soundlink Flex. The speaker comes with buttons that will allow you to power on/off, turn volume up/down, connect to Bluetooth, and play, pause or skip tracks. You can also access your phone’s voice assistant or take and make calls via the speaker.

Further, users will also be able to Pair a second Soundlink Flex or Bose Bluetooth speaker for Stereo Mode (left-right channel) or Party Mode (simultaneous music playback).