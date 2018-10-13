Bose Home Speaker 500 wireless smart speaker, Soundbar 500 and 700 launched in India

Bose Home Speaker 500, Bose Soundbar 500 and Soundbar 700 come with the company’s own mic technology.

Bose India has launched a wireless smart speaker, Bose Home Speaker 500 and two smart soundbars, Bose Soundbar 500 and Soundbar 700. The new products will come with full Amazon Alexa integration and the company has promised to bring support for other voice assistants like Google Assistant, and Airplay 2 support in the future as well.

Bose Home Speaker 500, Bose Soundbar 500 and Soundbar 700 are priced at Rs 39,000, Rs 59,000 and Rs 79,000, respectively. The devices will be available via both online and offline stores including Bose India’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, e-zone, Lotus, Lulu and Vijay sales.

The devices come with the company’s own mic technology, seen on the company’s premium headphones and earphones. The company said in a press statement that with the help of this technology the speakers will be able to better hear commands over loud sound levels. The technology utilises a custom-designed eight-microphone setup for near-field and far-field voice pickup.

Bose Home Speaker 500 sports two custom drivers placed in opposite directions, which the company says helps with better sound staging. The speaker features control buttons on the top to navigate. Both the Bose Soundbar 700 and Soundbar 500 utilise the company’s proprietary ADAPTiQ technology, which adjusts the soundbars acoustically according to the surroundings. The devices can be paired with a wireless bass module and rear speakers for a full 5.1 sound experience. In addition, the speakers also come with HDMI Audio Return Channel for future device compatibility.

Bose Soundbar 700 features the Bose DSP, custom low-profile transducers, and QuietPort technology, which according to the company will deliver detail and depth in sound. It will also come with a smart universal remote to control all smart devices the users have.

