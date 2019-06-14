Bose Frames augmented reality audio sunglasses now in India

Bose Frames augmented reality audio sunglasses are coming to India. The innovative eyewear, pitched as the headphones of the future, was launched in the US last year and now it’s coming to India on June 20. Bose Frames will retail for Rs 21,990. The Bose Frames Lens Collection non-polarized and polarized lenses will retail for Rs 1,990 and Rs 2,990, respectively.

Bose Frames are essentially intelligent sunglasses. The eyewear comes fitted with a speaker in the arms that directly transmit sound into your ears. Using a multi-functional button, you can control the music, attend phone calls, and access Siri or Google Assistant. They also offer some sort of AR capabilities, an audio-only augmented reality platform that offers “contextual audio to deliver first-of-a-kind experiences.”

The sunglasses are Bluetooth-enabled and will offer up to three-and-a-half hours of battery life between charges. They weight 45 grams and the lenses are capable of blocking up to 99 per cent of UVA/UVB rays. Bose Frames are available in two styles: Alto and Rondo.

Bose isn’t the only company that offers a pair of sunglasses with built-in speakers. Earlier this year, Huawei announced its own series of smart eyewear in collaboration with Gentle Monster. The glasses feature dual mics and speakers in temples and are designed to work with voice assistance. Details around specs are limited and no price was announced during the launch.