boAt Storm Smartwatch launched in India for Rs 1,999: Check features and sale date

boAt Storm smartwatch launched

boAt has launched its first-ever smartwatch in India. There are already a lot of smartwatches under the Rs 5,000 segment and now, boAt has also entered this wearable category. The newly launched boAt Storm smartwatch comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999. This an introductory price, which means that the price of the smartwatch could change soon. Interested users will be able to buy the fitness tracker via Flipkart and boAt’s official website. The boAt Storm smartwatch will go on sale on October 29 at 12:00 PM.

The boAt Storm smartwatch ships with a 1.3-inch colored full capacitive touch display. Users will get to choose from more than 100 watch faces. The boAt Storm has an in-built SPO2 for real-time blood oxygen level monitoring and a 24/7 heart rate monitor. The company has also added a guided meditative breathing mode, which will guide you on mindfulness and breath awareness.

boAt says that the smartwatch is designed for those “who perform high-intensity workouts and require precise health and fitness monitoring.” The wearable can also record and predict Menstrual and Ovulation Cycles using the in-built menstruation cycle tracker. The company is claiming that the smartwatch will deliver up to 10 days of battery life, and up to 30 days of standby time.

It will be sold in two colors, including black and Blue. The silicone straps are removable. The boAt Storm smartwatch comes with 5ATM rating, meaning it is water-resistant up to 50m. The wearable has nine active sports modes, include Running, Walking, Cycling, Hiking, Climbing, Fitness, Treadmill, Yoga, and Dynamic Cycling. You can control music, volume, tracks, and calls using the smartwatch. There is also a Find My Phone feature and you can check all your phone’s notifications on the smartwatch. Users will have to download the boAt ProGear app to fully control and customize the watch.

