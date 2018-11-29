boAt Stone SpinX rugged wireless speaker launched in India: Price, features

Audio accessory brand boAt launched its new speaker the Stone SpinX. The wireless speaker features rugged design and it is water resistant. The new boAt Stone SpinX speaker has been priced in India Rs 2,699 and it is available for purchase on the e-retail platform, Amazon India.

The boAt Stone SpinX speaker features a cylindrical shape which is wrapped inside a fabric grill and thermoplastic polymer. The speaker comes with six-watt drivers and dual passive radiators that enable sound to vibrate through the speakers. The company claims that the speaker offers high durability and crystal clear sound.

Other features on the new boAt Stone SpinX Bluetooth wireless speaker include an ATS2815 chipset, 2.5W output power. This speaker portable wireless speaker comes with True Wireless function as well which allows user to connect two Stone SpinX’s at once to amp up the sound. The speaker is shockproof and IPX6 water resistant. It is equipped with a mount screw that enables mounting the speaker on a tripod or cycle. It has built-in buttons that allow increase/decrease the volume and play/pause soundtracks.

In terms of connectivity, the boAt Stone SpinX speaker comes with Bluetooth v4.2 and offer a range of up to 10 meters. It is compatible with both iOS and Android platform. The speaker packs a 2000mAh lithium bi-polymer battery. The company claims that the speaker can provide playback time of up to eight hours on a single charge. This new Bluetooth wireless rugged speaker from boAt comes in three colour schemes- Black, Blue and White.