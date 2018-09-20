Blaupunkt LED TV models now come with Alexa support in India

Blaupunkt LED TVs now come with Amazon Alexa skills Blaupunkt LED TVs now come with Amazon Alexa skills

Blaupunkt, the German consumer electronics brand recently entered into the Indian TV market with new UHD and full HD TV lineup. The Flipkart exclusive TV models went on sale on September 18. Blaupunkt has now announced that the LED TV models will come with Alexa skills, courtesy of the voice-enabled Hybrid Launcher.

The Hybrid Launcher powered by Sensy, is claimed to be the first in the country to offer voice-support on Android-based Smart TVs and integrate the experience for both Broadcast TV and Internet TV. The launcher operates well with Amazon Alexa and Echo devices, and Blaunpunkt says that with the AI engine, the Hybrid Launcher constantly learns user preferences for content and puts recommendation of the most “appropriate shows” to the viewer. Currently it is available only in English, however, Blaupunkt states that it is working on Indian languages support.

To use Amazon Echo devices or Alexa app on Blaunpunkt TVs, a user will just have to enable the Sensy skill on Alexa. A single Smart Air Remote can be used to operate the Set-top Box and apps through voice commands.

The new Blaupunkt LED TV series feature quad-core processors, 178-degree view angle and include WiFi, Miracast option and RJ45 Ethernet under its connectivity suite. Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K UHD Premium Series LED TV, the flagship model comes with a 60W built-in soundbar. The 4K UHD premium series bundles a smart remote and AI-driven smart user interface. Blaupunkt LED TV series was launched in India for a price starting at Rs 12,999 with the high-end 55-inch 4K UHD series model tagging a price of Rs 47,999.

