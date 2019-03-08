Optiemus launches BlackBerry wireless charger at Rs 2,499 on Amazon India

Optiemus Infracom, the BlackBerry licensee in India, has launched the first BlackBerry branded wireless charger at Rs 2,499. The charger will be available in black colour and it will be sold exclusively on Amazon.

The charger is compatible with Android phones having a USB type-C input, Apple and Qi-enabled smartphones that allow wireless charging.

Watch our video on how wireless charging works

Users will need to place their smartphones on top of the charging surface and they will experience fast wireless charging for their device. The wireless charger will charge up to 25 per cent in just 60 minutes, claims the company.

The charger comes with an LED indicator, which helps know the charging status. It comes with a six month manufacturer warranty.

The BlackBerry wireless charger weighs 54.4 g with the following dimensions 0.8 x 0.1 x 0.9 cm. It also has a USB Port with Type-C support. The wireless charger has a Fast Charging 2.0 technology support, according to the company.

The charger supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, which is a relatively older technology and is compatible with most of the wireless charging enabled smartphones that support USB Type-C input slot. The charger offers 5W output for compatible devices with the Type-C USB output.