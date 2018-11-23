Black Friday 2018 sale: Top deals on Nintendo Switch, Google Pixel 3, Sony PlayStation VR, and more

Black Friday 2018 is upon us, but most of the big US retailers have already gone ahead with a plenty of deals on electronics. Discounts and offers on smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart speakers are already live as part of Black Friday 2018 deals this week. Even though Black Friday is primarily limited to the US and Europe, the craze among Indian shoppers is no less.

While no Indian retailer has announced a Black Friday sale yet, there’s still a way to buy gadgets this Black Friday. We previously did a story how to shop for gadgets from the US and get them delivered to India. Black Friday is November 23, which is tomorrow — and here are the best deals that are now live.

Black Friday 2018 deals: Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch was the most popular game console during last year’s Black Friday sale, and this year too it remains the best-selling item. While Nintendo has not officially dropped the price of the console itself (it continues to sell at $299), the company has thrown in a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to sweeten the deal.

Unfortunately, we have yet to see an official price drop on the Nintendo Switch. If that bundle doesn’t appeal you, Nintendo is also offering Fortnite-themed Switch bundle.

The bundle includes a double helix bundle and 1000 V-Bucks for use with Fortnite Battle Royal. The title comes in the form for a code, though. Nintendo Switch Fortnite Double Helix Bundle retails for $299 (or approx Rs 21,302). Keep in mind that sales tax is charged in most US states, which is additional to the original price of the device.

Black Friday 2018 deals: Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Microsoft has dropped the price of the Surface Pro 6 (from the usual $1069) to $799 (or approx Rs 56,916) during the Black Friday 2018 sale. This is the lowest price for the Surface Pro 6 we have seen so far. That’s for the model with Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD along with a Type Cover. Given that the Surface Pro 6 has been launched recently, this deal is worth checking out.

Black Friday 2018 deals: Sony PlayStation VR

Sony PlayStation VR, one of the best-selling VR headset, is now available for about $199 (or approx Rs 14,183) for a limited time only. If you own the PlayStation 4, then this is the best time to buy the PS VR. Sony is offering the PlayStation VR in multiple bundles. We would recommend opting for the PS VR bundle that features the standard headset and a copy of Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Moss, as the former game is one of the best-rated titles for the VR headset.

Black Friday 2018 deals: Google Home Hub

If you’re interested in Google Home Hub, now it’s the time to act. Officially the smart speaker is priced at $149 (or approx Rs 10,618), but during the limited time only, the Home Hub can be yours for just $100 (or approx Rs 7,124). This is Google’s first smart display, the Amazon Echo Show competitor. Google Home Hub features a 7-inch display and built-in Google Assistant.

Black Friday 2018 deals: Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Google’s Black Friday deal for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL is now live. Now you can buy the Pixel 3 for just $649 (or approx Rs 46,212), while the Pixel 3 XL is up for grabs at $699 (or approx Rs 49,786). Those prices are currently for the unlocked versions of the devices. Head over to Google’s online store, and buy the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL at discounted prices.