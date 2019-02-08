Beyerdynamic Soul BYRD wired earphones launched in India: Price, features

Toggle Menu Sections
Beyerdynamic Soul BYRD launched in India at Rs 6,999 and are currently available on Amazon and Headphonezone.

Beyerdynamic Soul BYRD comes with an ergonomic design adapted to perfectly fit inside of a humans ears.

Beyerdynamic has launched a new pair of wired earphones in India, dubbed the Soul BYRD. This is priced at Rs 6,999 and is currently available on Headphonezone and Amazon. The retail packaging includes the earphones themselves, a carrying case, cable clip, quick start guide and five silicone ear tips.

The company states that its Soul BYRD comes with an ergonomic design adapted to perfectly fit inside of a humans ears. The earphones are designed to be ultra-slim and won’t exert pressure on the ear even when the user is lying on their side.

Beyerdynamic Soul BYRD sports a closed acoustic design with a dynamic transducer. It comes with a frequency response rate of 10Hz to 25,000Hz along with a 4-pole 3.5mm plug. The earphones have a 1.2 meters long fixed cable.

The earphones come with an integrated in-line remote control, which has a three-button control for volume controls, answering or rejecting calls and controlling music, which is compatible with both iOS and Android.

Also Read: CES 2019: Beyerdynamic showcases new audio products with sound personalisation

The company says that with the help of the in-line remote users can also start digital assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. Soul BYRD due to its Heilbronn-based sound specialists are well-balanced and have a good sound resolution, according to the company.

