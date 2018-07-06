Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless Bluetooth Headphones launched in India: Price, features

The headphones bands are made up of the Alcantara material to ensure maximum wearing comfort. The headphones bands are made up of the Alcantara material to ensure maximum wearing comfort.

Beyerdynamic, the German audio manufacturer at CES 2018 showcased its new pair of premium Bluetooth headphones called the Amiron Wireless. The company today launched the headphones in India at a price of Rs 59,990, and these will soon be available across e-commerce platforms.

The Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless use the company’s own Tesla transducers technology, which they claim will be able to provide you with a flawless sound experience. To ensure a premium experience the headphones come equipped with all of the latest codecs such as the Qualcomm aptX, aptX LL, aptX HD, and the Apple Advanced Audio Coding (AAC).

Beyerdynamic has worked with the Germany-based Mimi Hearing Technologies to design and set up the mechanism of these wireless headphones. The Amiron Wireless headphones are supplemented by the MIY app, which helps the consumers in setting a particular sound profile according to their preferences and hearing capabilities.

The audio profile after being customised is then stored within the headphones to provide the users with the same experience every time they put the headphones on. Additionally, the app also allows users to keep a track of their daily listening habits. The MIY app is available for both Android and iOS smartphones.

Coming to the technical features, the Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless have touchpad integrated on the right ear cup along with a built-in microphone. The headphones bands are made up of the Alcantara material to ensure maximum wearing comfort. The headphones come with a nominal impedance of 32 ohms and have a frequency response of 5-40,000Hz. These also have a nominal sound pressure level of 100dB. The headphones come packaged with a 3.5mm detachable cable, a USB Type-C cable and a hard case.

