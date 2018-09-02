Best of IFA 2018: Lenovo Yoga Book C930, Sony Xperia XZ3, Huawei Kirin 980 chip, and more

From an 8K TV to Lenovo’s dual-screen laptop, to Sony’s first OLED smartphone, this is the best of IFA 2018. From an 8K TV to Lenovo’s dual-screen laptop, to Sony’s first OLED smartphone, this is the best of IFA 2018.

Every year, IFA tech trade show brings us countless number of new products. This year’s IFA was no different. Some of the biggest names in consumer electronics industry gathered in Berlin to show off their next-generation products and hardware for 2018. During the IFA 2018, we were able to check out a ton of new great products. Here’s our list of the most innovative, interesting products from the show.

Lenovo Yoga Book C930

The most distinctive product at the show was the Lenovo Yoga Book C930. The successor to the original Yoga Book has been altered a bit and this time, it features dual screens. The main display is a 10.8-inch QHD 2K screen, while the other has an e-ink touchscreen that serves as the keyboard but which can also be used to take notes, sketching, or as an e-reader.

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 is incredibly thin, weighing less than 2 pounds. The company still managed to cram a battery inside that will last up to 10 hours on a single charge. The Windows 10 laptop will be available with Intel Core m5 and i5 processors. The company plans to sell the new Yoga Book from the end of September starting at a price of $999 (or approx Rs 70,934). There’s no mention of when it will ship to India, or for how much.

Sony Xperia XZ3

Sony Xperia XZ3 was expected to launch at IFA 2018, but no one thought it would be so close to the competition. The company said it focused on two core things to make the Xperia XZ3 standout: screen quality and camera. The Xperia XZ3 is the Japanese giant’s first smartphone to feature an OLED display, the same type of screen on Apple’s iPhone X. Another highlight of the Xperia XZ3 is the camera. According to Sony, the camera on the Xperia XZ3 is a 19MP unit, capable of recording videos in 4K HDR and 960 fps slow motion.

The phone’s got a premium metal and glass exterior, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD card support, a 6-inch OLED screen, a 13MP front-facing snapper, and a 3300mAh battery. It will run the latest Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The Xperia XZ3 is set to go on sale in October for $900 (or approx Rs 63,940).

Huawei Kirin 980 chip

At IFA 2018, Huawei announced its flagship mobile processor, the Kirin 980. During the keynote in Berlin, Huawei called its Kirin 980 as the world’s first 7nm system-on-chip (SoC), with the first Dual Neural Processing Unit (NPU), the first Cortex A76 cores, the first Mali G76 graphics processing unit (GPU), 1.4Gbps LTE modem, and the first to use LPDDRX4 RAM running at 2,133 MHZ. The company said the new Kirin 980 chip would power the upcoming Mate 20 series (which is set to be announced on October 16 in London) and Honor Magic 2. Huawei’s Kirin 980 chipset will compete with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 and Apple’s A12 processor.

Samsung 85-inch 8K TV

Samsung announced an 85-inch 8K QLED TV, dubbed the Q900FN. The TV has four times as many as pixels as 4K TV sets, and what makes it unique is that it uses AI to upscale content. Samsung didn’t release every spec information, but we do know that the screen’s peak luminance is in the range of 4000 nits. In addition, the Q900FN will support HDR10+, as well as Bixby and SmartThings integration. The South Korean major has yet to announce a price of the 8K TV, but says that will be announced closer to the launch in October.

Nubia-α

Touted as the future of mobility, Nubia-α is not a regular smartband but a “wearable smartphone”. As seen in the promo video, the concept device has a metallic bracelet and a tall, flexible OLED screen that wraps nearly halfway around its band. There’s a camera on the right flank for making video calls, a button on the right hand side, and contact based charging pins on the bottom. Plus, it also comes with a built-in 4G modem for wireless connectivity. The Chinese company hasn’t said what chip is powering the device, what OS Nubia-α is running, or its expected price. Nubia said the production for its Alpha wearable smartphone will begin in Q4 2018.

