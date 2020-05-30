These laptop accessories are must-haves for work for home

If you want to cut the cord and save money while choosing a wireless mouse, the Logitech M337 is a great choice. (Image credit: Logitech) If you want to cut the cord and save money while choosing a wireless mouse, the Logitech M337 is a great choice. (Image credit: Logitech)

The post-coronavirus office space is a lot different and by now you have already got a sense of it. It’s different from the office we know; no more cubicles, no more meeting rooms, and no more workplace environment. For many though, the challenge is how quickly we adjust to the new normal. Working remotely isn’t as easy as it may seem to be because you need the right gear to work from home. There are, of course, accessories such as wireless mice, keyboards, and external hard drives that are needed to increase productivity. This quick guide will help you out with the best laptop accessories that you need to work from home. Check out our recommendations below.

Seagate Backup Plus Slim (2TB)

This 2TB external drive is a good option for those who are running out storage on their laptops. The Seagate Backup Plus Slim is not only small and light, but also looks stylish. It measures less than half an inch thick and it weighs just 4.5 ounces. The drive works with both Mac and Windows and connects via a USB 3.0 port. The Slim comes with a two-year limited warranty. For Rs 5,473, Seagate’s Backup Plus Slim is not a bad option.

If you are running out of the laptop’s storage, it might be time to invest in one of the best portable hard drives you can. (Screenshot: Seagate website) If you are running out of the laptop’s storage, it might be time to invest in one of the best portable hard drives you can. (Screenshot: Seagate website)

Logitech M337 Wireless Mouse

The Logitech M337 (picture on top) has been hailed as the best budget wireless mouse, and for a reason. It’s super-lightweight, and it’s priced at just Rs 1,445. With up to 1,000dpi, the wireless mice’s battery can easily last up to 10 months on a single AA battery. The M337 is a light and comfy mouse with responsive buttons. And on top of it, the mice supports Windows, Mac, Android, and even Chrome OS.

This compact looking 4-in-1 hub comes with data-transfer speeds of up to 5GBps. (Image credit: This compact looking 4-in-1 hub comes with data-transfer speeds of up to 5GBps. (Image credit: Amazon India

Anker 4-in-1 USB hub

While every laptop comes with at least one USB 3.0, if you want to plug in your hard drive, flash drive, or smartphone at the same time, then there is no option. That’s where Anker’s 4-in-one USB 3.0 hub comes in. The Anker 4-in-1 USB 3.0 hub, as the name suggests, can handle four low-power devices at a time. This compact looking 4-in-1 hub comes with data-transfer speeds of up to 5GBps and also features an LED light to indicate connection status. The 2-ft-long USB cable connects this Anker hub to your laptop or desktop. It’s compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux operating systems. Priced at Rs 1,529, the Anker 4-in-1-port hub is probably your best bet.

This monitor has a built-in reader mode. (Screenshot: LG India website) This monitor has a built-in reader mode. (Screenshot: LG India website)

LG 22 inch IPS Monitor (22MP68VQ)

If you are working from home you may need to consider buying a monitor for your laptop. A dual-monitor setup allows you to work on multiple apps at once, plus dual monitors improve productivity. While it’s hard to find a budget-friendly monitor at under Rs 10,000, thankfully LG is offering a great 22-inch monitor at just Rs 8,899. You get a 22-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full HD resolution and refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes with one HDMI port and an audio port as well. The good part of this monitor is that it supports the split-screen mode as well as dedicated reading mode. This monitor is definitely a good option for anyone who works for long hours.

Ideal for working out on the couch or in bed. (Image credit: Amazon) Ideal for working out on the couch or in bed. (Image credit: Amazon)

AmazonBasics XL Laptop Lap Desk

This lab desk from Amazon is all about style, comfort, and convenience. It’s a great lap desk for those who always have a hard time working on a laptop in bed. This XL version is large enough to accommodate laptops up to 17.3-inches and it has built-in a mouse pad. It’s affordable and features memory foam padding for extra comfort, though it doesn’t have legs to stand on its own. Some may find it uncomfortable, thanks to its chunky size. Though basic, the lap desk only costs Rs 1,229.

