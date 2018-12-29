Best gadgets of 2018: Apple MacBook Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, Leica C-Lux

As has been the trend in recent years, all the consumer tech focus in 2018 was also on smartphones. That does not mean it was not a year in which gadgets made a mark or new technologies impressed. Across the year many gadgets impressed us with their ease of use and sheer power. Notebooks became more powerful, watches smarter, audio clearer and cameras more software driven. Here is the list of gadgets that impressed us.

Best notebooks

Apple MacBook Pro

Advertising

The Apple MacBook Pro version for 2018 is pretty much the best you can buy when it comes to creativity, productivity and performance on a laptop. It packs more than a punch with the most powerful processors, really fast memory and a stunning display, the TouchBar offer a versatility that other laptops don’t. If you work on laptop all the time, it can’t get better than this.

Dell XPS 13

Dell’s XPS 13 is one of the best laptops in the market for those who want a premium design and powerful performance. Yes, the Dell XPS 13 is expensive, but it packs some really high-end specifications, like the option for a 4K display, the 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and excellent battery life. The sleek design of the Dell XPS 13 makes this ultimate premium laptop to get.

Best tablets

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch

Advertising

The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro can put any laptop to shame with its pure processing power. So much so that Adobe is preparing to launch a full-blown version of its Photoshop just for the iPad. In fact, if you are looking at buying the new MacBook Air as a writing device, the iPad Pro will challenge the decision by offering more portability, similar power and a better price. The improvements on the Apple Pencil makes it a better option now for creative people.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Where the iPad Pro falls a bit short, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 scores and that is the with the stylus. The Samsung S-Pen is the best stylus you can buy. The new Tab S4 is overall a very powerful device, so much so that it can power a desktop on its own via Samsung Dex.

Best smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple is still lording over the entire watch and smartwatch segment thanks to the immense popularity of its Apple Watch. With Series 4, Apple has pushed the envelope to offer ECG on the wrist along with fall detection, both features that could end up saving lives. The new version is also thinner and smaller than before.

Fitbit versa

The Fitbit Versa looks a bit like the Apple Watch and is a full fledged smartwatch with a decent apps ecosystem and a few more extras thrown in at a very decent price. It is ideal for those who need a bit of coaching and coaxing to reach their fitness goals. And the excellent battery life takes it one step ahead of competition.

Best speaker

JBL BoomBox

The JBL BoomBox stands out for its sheer audio quality that is deep, soulful and touching. It has four active transducers and two JBL bass radiators, good enough to liven any pool party. But if that was not enough it also comes with a 20,000 mAh battery than can charge your smartphone or camera as you chill by the poo. Yes, this speaker is also waterproof.

Mass Fidelity Core

An engineering marvel of sorts, the Mass Fidelity Core is a Bluetooth speaker that produces a 3D audio profile which you can literally walk around. This gets over the challenge of producing a broader frequency range from smaller chassis, and gives stunning audio that will please you even if you are just enjoying a movie.

Best Headphones

Audeze Mobius

The Audeze Mobius stands apart from everything we have heard this year as it offers a near perfect audio profile using the relatively new and distortion-free planar magnetic technology. The Mobius comes with head tracking too and that makes it audio output more spatial, thus making the headphones ideal for movies and gaming too.

Sony WH-1000X M3

Sony has been closing in on Bose in the noise cancelling segment and this headphone is proof that there is a lot of work going in. The new WH-1000X M3 offers touch controls along the ability to customise the audio and noise cancelling to your preference.

Best Cameras

Leica C-Lux

The Leica C-Lux might look like a point and shoot, but despite being the most affordable camera you can own from the German optics firm, this is also a stunning clicker that offers DSLR-quality images. The camera is as versatile as any can be and offers colours and details that will put larger cameras to shame.

Canon EOS R

Advertising

Canon’s first mirrorless full-frame camera also ushers in a new R Mount series of lenses made just for these. The results, especially with low light and macro, show that Canon could help more professionals make the switch to full frame. The camera is so versatile, there are many ways to do the same thing and you will love it for that.