Here are the best air car purifiers of 2022

The air pollution level across major Indian cities has worsened, especially in Delhi-NCR. According to a recent report on the top 20 most polluted cities in the world in terms of PM 2.5 levels, three cities are from India.

While those at home can lessen the effect of air pollution by using an air filter, those who commute a lot might feel helpless. This is where portable car air purifiers might come in handy. Here, we will take a look at some of the best car air purifiers you can buy this winter to combat the effects of air pollution.

Kent 15003 magic

Starting with the most affordable product, Kent says the 15003 magic car air purifier is suitable for a small room with an area of about 110 square feet. It comes with a HEPA filter which the company claims helps clean 99.97 per cent of fine particles and toxic gases.

The Kent 15003 magic is good for those looking for an affordable car air purifier.

With a CADR rating of 16.5 cubic metre per hour, this car air purifier is a decent choice if you are on a tight budget. It is available on Flipkart for Rs 2,199.

Reaffair AX30

Similar to the Kent car air purifier, the Reaffiar AX 30 is designed for a small room of 100 square feet and comes with an H13 HEPA filter that can help remove allergens and other gases.

Made of ABS,

Made of ABS, this car air purifier comes with a one-touch button and has three-speed settings to choose from. With a CADR rating of 16 cubic metre per hour, it has an ionizer built-in, releases a light fragrance and consumes only 1.5W. It costs Rs 2,469.

Nebelr car air purifier ionizer

Another good option is the Nebelr car air purifier. The company claims that it removes 99.9 per cent of viruses and bacteria, PM 2.5 and PM 10 particles. This filterless purifier operates without batteries.

The Nebelr car air purifier ionizer is filterless.

With a noise level of fewer than 30 decibels, there are three fan modes to choose from. It can also be used as a night light thanks to the built-in blue LED. Suitable for areas less than 30 square metres, it can be bought for Rs 4,999.

Sharp automotive air purifier IG-GC2E-B

While this Sharp air purifier might cost more, the company says it has been certified by laboratories like IIT Delhi and British Allergy Foundation. it works by releasing negative and positive ions to help maintain skin moisture and remove static charge among other things.

It has been certified by laboratories like IIT Delhi and the British Allergy Foundation.

Covering an area of 3.6 metre cube, it can be charged with a USB port or car charger and is suitable for all hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs. It costs Rs 6,990.

Philips GoPure GP5212

While this may be the most expensive car air purifier on the list, the features might justify the price tag. The Philips GoPure GP5212 comes with a HEPA filter which the company claims helps eliminate 98 per cent of exhaust gases like NO2 and SO2, VOCs, smoke, bacteria, viruses and bad odours.

The Philips GoPure GP5212 comes with a HEPA filter that helps remove pollutants and dust.

With a CADR of 16-metre cube per hour, it can clean half the air in a sedan or SUV in less than ten minutes. The company also seems to be offering replaceable filters and an allergy filter for those with allergies or asthma. It costs Rs 8,500 on Amazon.