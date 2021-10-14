The best Bluetooth speakers under Rs 10,000 for your house parties

The festive season is here and if are planning on hosting small gatherings at home, a portable Bluetooth speaker can serve as a good way to liven up the ambience. In case your budget is under Rs 10,000, there are some great party speakers that you can purchase. But keep in mind that most of them are not portable, as you will need to keep them wired to a power source.

We have compiled a list of some of the best options that you can consider ahead of the festive season. These speakers offer solid sound and come with some form of water resistance rating as well to make sure they survive any accidental spills.

The Soundcore Rave Mini offers 80W of peak power (Image source: Product image) The Soundcore Rave Mini offers 80W of peak power (Image source: Product image)

Anker Soundcore Rave Mini

The Soundcore Rave Mini comes with 80W of peak power output and offers Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The speaker comes with IPX7 for better water resistance, which is another bonus point. The portable Bluetooth party speaker packs colourful RGB LED lights on the front that syncs up with the music that is being played. It offers 6 custom LED modes, to spice up your parties, which can be controlled via the Soundcore app.

The Rave Mini packs a 5.25-inch woofer, a 2-inch tweeter and a 5.25-inch passive radiator. If you are a bass head, the speaker also comes with Soundcore’s signature BassUp mode that improves the bass response. The speaker is backed by a 10,000mAh battery which is said to last for up to 18 hours. Additionally. you can also connect two of these speakers together for stereo sound. The Anker Soundcore Rave Mini is currently priced at Rs 9,499.

The Boat Stone 1500 delivers solid sound on a budget (Image source: Varun Krishan) The Boat Stone 1500 delivers solid sound on a budget (Image source: Varun Krishan)

Boat Stone 1500

Boat Stone 1500 is capable of producing great sound and offers a peak power of 40W. The Bluetooth speaker features an equally large body, delivers good bass. It supports TWS or true wireless stereo, which means you can pair multiple Boat Stone 1500 speakers at once.

The Boat Stone 1500 also offers two modes including an indoor and an outdoor mode. While the indoor mode offers great balanced sound with adequate bass, the outdoor mode tones down the bass for a slight increase in volume. One aspect where is struggles is the battery backup. The device packs a 4000 mAh battery which is a major letdown, because of the high bar it sets with its sound quality and features.

If you decide you hear songs at full volume, you may notice the quick drop in charge. Although the speaker can be currently purchased from Flipkart at Rs 6,990, you may find it for an even lower price as the speaker is regularly on sale.

The UE Boom 2 offers 360 degrees sound (Image source: Product image) The UE Boom 2 offers 360 degrees sound (Image source: Product image)

Ultimate Ears (UE) Boom 2 Bluetooth Speakers

The UE Boom 2 offers great sound quality and comes with 360 degrees audio, which makes it a great choice for small gatherings or outdoor parties. The device comes with IPX7 rating for improved water resistance and features a rugged build.

You can customise the sound on the speaker, by using the UE Boom app. The speaker offers adequate bass for its size and is one of the best 360 degree speakers you can buy below Rs 10,000. The speaker is generally priced below Rs 10,000 in India and is currently listed for Rs 7,999 on Amazon India.

The Zoook Rocker Torpedo offers great price-to-performance ratio (Image source : Varun Krishan) The Zoook Rocker Torpedo offers great price-to-performance ratio (Image source : Varun Krishan)

Zoook Rocker Torpedo

The Bluetooth speaker from Zoook offers great price-to-performance ratio. The portable Bluetooth speaker is built like a tank, and is packed with features to the brim. The speaker offers 50W output with considerable bass which is sure to fill any medium sized room. The device is powered by a 5200mAh battery that easily lasts for 5-6 hours at full volume. The speaker is IPX5 rated for water resistance.

Though the sound quality is not the best by any standards at this price bracket, but the sheer volume and features make this speaker, a great option to consider. The speaker is usually available below Rs 5,000 online.

The LG XBOOM GO PL5 Bluetooth speaker comes with Meridian audio and packs dual passive radiators for rich bass (Image source: Product image) The LG XBOOM GO PL5 Bluetooth speaker comes with Meridian audio and packs dual passive radiators for rich bass (Image source: Product image)

LG XBOOM GO PL5

LG XBOOM GO PL5 Bluetooth speaker comes with Meridian audio and packs dual passive radiators for rich bass. The speaker comes in a cylindrical body. It comes with LED lights that sync with your music, to step up the vibe at your next party. The speaker has an EQ mode called Sound Boost, that is said to widen the soundstage providing more immersive sound. The speaker comes with IPX5 rating, so you will not need to worry about the accidental splashes of water causing any damage to the device. You can even connect up to 100 LG speakers via the Wireless Party Link. The speaker also packs a voice command hotkey to activate your phone’s voice assistant. LG is claiming 18 hours of playback with this one. The price on Flipkart right now is Rs 9,999.