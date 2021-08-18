BenQ 4K Laser TV V6000/V6050 launched in India: Here’s what it can do

BenQ announced the launch of its V6000 and V6050 ultra-short throw 4K Laser TV today. The TV uses laser projection tech that enables the device to project True 4K image quality on a large wall or ALR screen. The BenQ V6000/V6050 is capable of projecting upto a 120-inch display on a surface. Here’s all you need to know about the new Laser TV.

BenQ V6000/V6050: Specifications, features

The BenQ V6000/V6050 4K Laser TV comes with 3000 Lumens brightness and a 4K ultra short throw laser projector with 98% of the DCI-P3 color space coverage. The screen is capable of providing HDR-PRO image quality, claims the company. It can project a 100-inch display from as near as 23-inches and the range of the projector display is 70-120 inches diagonally.

It is also equipped with high quality TreVolo Speakers, a motion sensor for eye protection and an automatic sunroof slider that shuts itself when the projector is not in use, preventing the accumulation of any unwanted dust. The company also guarantees a light source life of upto 30,000 hours.

“The BenQ V6000/V6050 aims to replace living room TV with a huge projected image that is more than 100 inches wide. Large-screen 4K graphics with precise HDR colours and high brightness, paired with ultra-short throw projection and luxury design, will elevate Home Entertainment Experience to new heights. This ground-breaking device for living rooms will revolutionise the visuality in home entertainment,” Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia said.

The BenQ laser TV also supports 3D viewing. Meanwhile, connectivity options for external speakers through Optical out/HDMI (eARC), along with two HDMI ports, three USB reader ports and one Optical Out RS232 port.

Pricing

Targeted at Living Room entertainment, the BenQ V6000/6050 comes with an 100/120 inch ALR screen (Ambient light rejection screen, that prevents reflections and allows the laser TV to be used with lighting in the room) and a bundled 32GB Apple TV device for Rs 4,99,000. The TV comes with installation support, 3 years onsite warranty on the projector and 3 years or 15,000 hours on the light source. The laser TV will compete with products like the Samsung Premiere in India.