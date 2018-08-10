BenQ EL2870U 4K HDR monitor launched in India for Rs 35,000

BenQ EL2870U supports AMD’s FreeSync technology which eliminates any image tearing, broken frames, motion smear and choppy screenplays for fluid gaming. BenQ EL2870U supports AMD’s FreeSync technology which eliminates any image tearing, broken frames, motion smear and choppy screenplays for fluid gaming.

BenQ has launched its new 4K HDR eye-care monitor, the EL2870U in India. The device is priced at Rs 35,000 and will be available exclusively on Amazon India. This is the first 4K UHD monitor to feature a response time of 1 ms designed for eye-care. The new monitor with the help of HDR technology increases the overall dynamic range between true black and bright white, so that it is able to duplicate what the human eyes see in the world.

The company states that the 4K UHD resolution will provide a lot of clarity while using the monitor, and have a bigger real estate for visual-intensive work. The display comes with a 1ms Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time paired by HDR for intense video graphics performance. The monitor will ensure better gaming experience compared to a traditional 4K display, claims the company.

BenQ EL2870U also supports AMD’s FreeSync technology ,which eliminates any image tearing, broken frames, motion smear and choppy screenplays for fluid gaming and intensive video work. BenQ’s brightness intelligence plus (B.I.+) technology detects the room brightness and colour temperature and then adjusts the display settings accordingly to avoid overexposure and enhance details in dark areas.

The company says, eye care technologies implemented by BenQ in the EL2870U on top of HDR 10 content support help reduce eye fatigue for enhanced user comfort, enhanced productivity, and workplace safety during extended use.

