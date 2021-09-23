scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 23, 2021
BenQ 4K UHD V7050i projector launched in India, comes with built-in Android TV

BenQ has announced the launch of its latest 4K UHD Laser TV projector; the V7050i. Here is everything you should know about the device.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
Updated: September 23, 2021 4:28:15 pm
BenQ 4K UHD Laser TV projector, BenQ V7050i, BenQ V7050i specs, BenQ V7050i specifications, BenQ V7050i price, BenQ V7050i features,The BenQ V7050i is priced at Rs 5,49,000 in India (Image source: BenQ)

BenQ has announced the launch of its latest 4K UHD ultra-short-throw Laser TV projector; the V7050i in India. The projector comes with support for HDR-PRO and the company’s CinematicColor technology.

The projector features built-in Android TV, Filmmaker Mode, and also includes advanced motion estimation and compensation technology (MEMC), which increases the frame rate of content to match the higher refresh rates supported by the device. This is said to make videos look more fluid and compensates for motion blur.

The V7050i is capable of covering 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut and supports HDR10 and HLG formats. It has an automatic sunroof slider that automatically closes when the projector is not in use.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The V7050i packs front channel treVolo speakers for an improved audio experience. The projector is capable of displaying a 120 inch ALR screen (Ambient Light Rejection Screen).

Must Read |BenQ 4K Laser TV V6000/V6050 launched in India: Here’s what’s new

The BenQ V7050i is priced at Rs 5,49,000 and will be available to purchase via leading home AV integrators showrooms. The company is offering 3 years onsite warranty on the projector and 3 years.

