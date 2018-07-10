Belkin Pocket Power 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh power banks launched, starting at Rs 2599

Belkin launched compact fast-charging power banks of 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh, the new Pocket Power portable power banks will be available for purchase later this summer Belkin launched compact fast-charging power banks of 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh, the new Pocket Power portable power banks will be available for purchase later this summer

Belkin has launched a suite of its most compact and fast charging portable power banks. The all-new Pocket Power comes in 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh options. Available in Black colour option, the 5,000mAh portable power bank is priced at Rs 2,599 and the 10,000mAh power bank has been set at a price of Rs 3,999. Both the Belkin Pocket power banks will be available for purchase from later this summer at the leading online store Amazon and Imaging Stores.

The new Pocket Power banks feature fast-charging capability and polymer battery cell technology. The new battery packs are lighter, thinner and equipped to charge multiple devices. Other features include built-in safety features to protect the device, 4 LED indicators display remaining power level and plastic casing to provide a lightweight solution. The power banks bundle a 6-inch micro-USB cable as well.

Belkin claims that the 5,000mAh power bank can charge an iPhone 7 up to 1.5x times and the 10,000mAh can charge the phone up to 3x times. The total output of the 5,000mAh unit is 2.4V while that of the 10,000mAh pack is 3.4V.

Commenting at the launch, Marco Peters, vice president of product management said, “With the smartphone becoming even more essential in people’s lives, not just as a means of communication, but as a camera, music player, navigation system, and Internet-access device, preventing low battery on-the-go is even more important for consumers.”

