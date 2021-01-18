These are Belkin’s latest accessories geared towards iPhone users

Belkin International has announced the launch of two new accessories directed at iPhone users. The first of the two products is the Soundform Freedom truly wireless earbuds and the second is Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 wireless charger stand. Both the products were showcased at the CES 2021.

The TWS earbuds from Belkin have a long stem, similar to the AirPods and are powered by Qualcomm QCC3046 Bluetooth SoC. They can go on for eight hours on a single charge and an additional 20 hours with the case. They don’t have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), but feature environmental noise cancellation. They support Apple’s Find My network to help iPhone users locate the earbuds easily.

The case of the earbuds can be charged via Type-C cable. It also supports Qi wireless charging. The earbuds are capable of providing two hours of music playback after just 15 minutes of charge. They also have an IPX5 rating for sweat and splash resistance.

The Boost Charge Pro is compatible with Magsafe. Users can simply place their phone on the stand and the magnet will keep it steady in both landscape and portrait modes. It is capable of charging iPhone 12 series devices at up to 15W.

The wireless charger can simultaneously charge the iPhone and AirPods too. Users can keep AirPods Pro or AirPods second generation on the bottom pad to charge.

The price of the TWS earbuds is yet to be announced as it is likely to be sold worldwide in March/April this year. The availability remains the same for the MagSafe enabled 2-in-1 charger but its pricing has been revealed. It will retail at $99.95, which translates to Rs 7,320 approximately. When released in India, it is likely to be available on Apple’s official website.