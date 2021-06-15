Beats Studio Buds launched with Active Noise Cancellation, and more

Beats has launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds, called Beats Studio Buds. The company claims that the new earbuds have a lightweight design and can deliver a high-quality audio experience. The Beats Studio Buds are currently available in the US and Canada for $149.99, which is around Rs 10,970 in India. It is being offered in three colours, including black, white and red.

The company is asserting that users will get a powerful and balanced sound, which is driven by the 8.2mm, dual-element diaphragm driver. It has a two-chamber acoustic design. The earbuds are IPX4 rated, meaning they are sweat-and water-resistant.

Additionally, for Apple Music users, Studio Buds will automatically play Spatial Audio for available tracks mixed in Dolby Atmos. The wireless earbuds support Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) to block unwanted external noise. There is also a Transparency mode, which you can enable when you want to hear the world around you. For calls, Beats says the dual-beam forming microphones can filter out wind and obstructing external noise for better clarity.

Studio Buds support one-touch pairing and each earbud independently connects to your device, so you can choose to use one or both. The multi-function button on each earbud lets you answer/end calls, play/pause tracks, skip songs, and toggle between ANC and Transparency listening modes.

They offer support for voice assistants as well. The company claims its new wireless earbuds will deliver up to 8 hours of listening time. With the case, one will get up to 24 hours of combined playback, as per the brand.

Studio Buds is the company’s first Beats product to support both FindMy in iOS and Find My Device on Android. So, one will be able to locate the lost earbuds using their last known location (when paired via Bluetooth) or by playing a sound when they are nearby.