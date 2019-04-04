Beats Powerbeats Pro are truly wireless earbuds with Apple’s H1 chip, always-on Siri

Apple-owned Beats has announced its first ever truly wireless earbuds called Powerbeats Pro. The earbuds should be seen as an update to Beats’ Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones. The buds have a refreshed design, adjustable ear plugs, improved audio, and the same internals as the AirPods 2. The new Powerbeats Pro “totally wireless” earbuds are designed as gym headphones.

Advertising

Just like AirPods, Powerbeats Pro are cable-free, meaning there’s no wire connecting the left and right buds. The buds are also sweat-and-water resistant. They are small enough to be easily fit inside a small charging case.

Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds have the same powerful H1 chip as Apple’s new AirPods 2. That means they will support “Hey Siri” functionality as well as a faster and more stable wireless connection. Beats says the battery life on the Powerbeats Pro will last up to nine hours per earbud, or up to 24 hours of playback with the charging case. The case charges uses Apple’s Lightning cable.

There’s also the fast-charging feature that will give an additional hour and a half of usage after five minutes of charging, and up to 4.5 hours of listening time after 15 minutes of charging.

Advertising

Also read: Apple AirPods dominate as wireless hearables market continues to grow

The buds will work seamlessly with iOS devices, but Beats says its latest pair of truly wireless earbuds will also work with Android devices. Unlike AirPods 2, however, the case supplied with Powerbeats Pro doesn’t support Qi wireless charging. That’s one big feature which differentiates Powerbeats Pro with the latest AirPods.

Powerbeats Pro will cost $249.95 (or approx Rs 17,106) and will be made available later this Spring. Shipping starts in May in the US and 20 more countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the UK. The buds will be available in three colours: Black, Ivory, Moss, and Navy. There’s no information available on India availability yet.

The new Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earbuds will compete with the likes of AirPods 2, Bose SoundSport Free, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds, Jabra Elite Active 65t, Skullcandy Push Truly wireless earbuds, among others.