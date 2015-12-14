Audio-Technica launches three new over-ear headphones in India

Audio-Technica ATH-WS1100iS comes with a frequency response of 5 to 40,000Hz and has 38Ohms impedance (Source: Audio-Technica)

Audio-Technica has announced the launch of three new over-ear headphones in India. The new launch includes ATH-WS550iS, ATH-WS770iS and ATH-WS1100iS headphone models.

As one would expect from any Audio-Technica headphones, the focus is on offering impactful bass along with accurate midrange and treble. The headphones come with company’s deep motion drivers technology for super heavy bass experience. The headphones also support extra airflow-based venting wityh central and side vents which optimise the spring pressure.

The ATH-WS550iS offers a frequency response of 8 to 24,000Hz while ATH-WS770iS has a response of 8-29,000Hz. On the other hand, the ATH-WS1100iS comes with frequency response of 5 to 40,000Hz. All the three headphones offer 38 Ohms impedance.

The ATH-WS550iS weighs 254 grams and will be available in Black Red, Black Gold and White colours at Rs 6,999. The ATH-WS770iS will be available in Black Red and Gun metal colours, weighs 265 grams and is priced at Rs 10,999.

The top of the line ATH-WS1100iS weighs 281 grams and will be available at Rs 18,999.

