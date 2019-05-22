Audio product launches in India: Jabra Elite 85h headphones, Sound One X80 earphones

Jabra has announced the launch of Jabra Elite 85h headphones in India. The new headphones come with an active noise cancellation feature and are priced at Rs 28,999.

Similarly, Sound One has launched the Sound One X80, which is a neckband-style headset with a magnetic clamping mechanism. The earphone is priced at Rs 2,990, but it is currently available on Amazon India and Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 1,890.

Here are the latest audio products that have hit the Indian market. Read on:

Jabra Elite 85h

Priced at 28,999, Jabra Elite 85h headphone features active noise cancellation. The company claims that the headphones have a battery life of 36 hours when using the active noise cancellation feature and 41 hours with the feature is switched off.

The Jabra Elite 85h comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and it can also be connected to non-Bluetooth devices with the help of a 3.5 mm audio jack. The headphone comes with a USB Type-C port for charging.

The Elite 85h has 40mm speakers and comes with a total of eight microphones, in which four mics are for calls exclusively, two mics are for noise cancellation, and two hybrid microphones are additionally used in both cases. It also comes with one-click Voice Assistant access to Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri or Google Assistant.

The Jabra Elite 85h headphones are IP52-rated, which means they are dust and water resistant. It also comes with a two-year warranty against water and dust. Jabra users can personalise their calls and music settings further through the Jabra Sound+ app.

The headphones will be available Black, Titanium Black, Gold Beige and Navy colours. It will be sold by Croma, Amazon India and Jabra authorised retailers from May 25, 2019.

Sound One X80

The Sound One X80 wireless earphones have been priced at Rs 2,990, but it is available at an introductory price of Rs 1,890 on Amazon India and Flipkart. The earphones feature Bluetooth 4.2 and have a range of 33 feet. It comes with Qualcomm’s CSR8645 chip which features CVC 6.0 noise cancellation technology.

The X80 comes with IPX5 water protection which makes it sweat proof. The earphones come with 110 mAh battery which the company claims can run for up to 10 hours on being fully charged. The device also has a microSD card slot for mp3.