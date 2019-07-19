Audio product launches in India: Sound One V9, Soundcore Model Zero and more

Sound One has launched its V9 Bluetooth wireless headphones with mic in India. The latest headphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 technology and are priced at Rs 3490, but it is available at an introductory price of Rs 1,390 for a limited period of time.

Likewise, Soundcore by Anker also has launched its Model Zero speaker at Rs 17,999. the speaker comes with Hi-Res Audio certification and Crossloop has launched its Designer PRO Series Earphones at a price of Rs 1,999.

Here are the latest audio products that have hit the Indian market. Read on:

Sound One V9

Sound One has launched the Sound One V9 Bluetooth wireless headphone with mic in India. The headphone comes with Bluetooth 5.0 technology and has a range of up to 33 feet. It comes with a built-in rechargeable battery which the company claims can provide playack for 8 hours and has a standby time of up to 30 hours. It takes 2-3 hours to charge the device.

The company claims that the Sound One V9 is compatible with all bluetooth enabled devices such as cell phones, laptops, personal computers, tablets and more. The device can also be used as a wired headphone with the help of the 1.5-meter audio cable and Aux port provided. The headphone also features a microSD card slot.

The headphone comes with a one-year warranty and available in Amazon India, Flipkart and PayTM.

Soundcore Model Zero

Anker’s Soundcore has launched its Model Zero wireless speaker in India at a price of Rs 17,999. The latest speakers come with Hi-Res Audio certification. The speakers can be paired with the Soundcore app available on both Android and iOS for customisation and of music and base.

The company claims that the speakers can produce clarity and definition which was earlier possible only through full sound systems. It has been engineered with BassUp technology which the company says is useful for more intense bass.

The Soundcore Model Zero comes with a 6,700mAh battery which the company claims can provide 10 hours of playtime and comes with IPX5 water resistance. The device also supports dual Bluetooth connectivity and can connect two devices simultaneously.

The Soundcore Model Zero speaker comes in Black colour and is available with leading retail stores across the country.

Crossloop Designer PRO Series Earphones

The Designer PRO Series Earphone comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999. It is a fabric braided earphone available in different colour choices. The company claims that the handwoven braids provide more durability than the traditional plastic coating cords. The braids make the earphones break-resistant and protect the cords from wear and tear.

The earphones feature noise-isolating ear-buds There are three different size ear tips provided with the set. The earphone also provides handsfree calling and volume control and comes with the support of Siri/Alexa/Google which can be activated through the click of a dedicated button.

The device is available at Flipkart, Amazon India and Crossloop’s website.